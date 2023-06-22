Former Oingo Boingo Keyboardist Richard Gibbs Elected to Motion Picture Academy Board of Governors (Full List)

Former Oingo Boingo keyboardist Richard Gibbs, now a successful film composer and music producer, was elected to the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Thursday (June 22). He replaces Charles Bernstein as one of the music branch’s three representatives on the board. The other two are returning governors Lesley Barber and Charles Fox.

Gibbs, 67, was a member of Oingo Boingo from 1980 to 1984, during which time the band earned entries on the Billboard 200 for its EP Oingo Boingo and its first three studio albums, Only a Lad, Nothing to Fear and Good for Your Soul. Gibbs was also a session player, performing on more than 150 albums for such artists as War, Tom Waits, Robert Palmer and Aretha Franklin.

Like his former Oingo Boingo bandmate Danny Elfman, Gibbs has segued into scoring movies and television shows. He has composed the scores for more than 60 films, including Dr. Dolittle, Say Anything… and Queen of the Damned, and served as musical director and composer for various television shows, including Muppets Tonight!, The Simpsons, and Battlestar Galactica.

Based on the result of this election, the Academy’s 2023-24 board of governors comprises 53% women. The Academy further reports that 25% belong to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

The Academy’s 18 branches are each represented by three governors, except for the recently established production and technology branch, which is represented by a single governor. Governors and the board-appointed governors-at-large may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

The board of governors directs the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health and assures the fulfillment of its mission.

Governors attend six to eight board meetings annually – in-person or by video conference when out-of-town. Each governor also serves on one board oversight committee and their branch’s executive committee, and they are expected to represent their branch at numerous Academy events through the year.

The newly-elected governors will take office at the first scheduled board meeting of the new term. Here’s a full list of the Academy’s 2023–24 board of governors, broken down into four categories.

Incumbent governors re-elected to the board:

Rob Bredow, visual effects branch

Ava DuVernay, directors branch

Linda Flowers, makeup artists and hairstylists branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, producers branch

Stephen Rivkin, film editors branch

Debra Zane, casting directors branch

Elected for the first time:

Wendy Aylsworth, production and technology branch

David I. Dinerstein, marketing and public relations branch

Richard Gibbs, music branch

Jinko Gotoh, short films and feature animation branch

Kalina Ivanov, production design branch

Simon Kilmurry, documentary branch

Hannah Minghella, executives branch

Daniel Orlandi, costume designers branch

Lou Diamond Phillips, actors branch

Dana Stevens, writers branch

Mark P. Stoeckinger, sound branch

Returning after a hiatus:

Ellen Kuras, cinematographers branch

Governors who are mid-term:

Pam Abdy, executives branch

Bonnie Arnold, short films and feature animation branch

Lesley Barber, music branch

Dion Beebe, cinematographers branch

Howard Berger, makeup artists and hairstylists branch

Susanne Bier, directors branch

Jason Blum, producers branch

Gary C. Bourgeois, sound branch

Brooke Breton, visual effects branch

Paul Cameron, cinematographers branch

Ruth E. Carter, costume designers branch

Eduardo Castro, costume designers branch

Megan Colligan, marketing and public relations branch

Bill Corso, makeup artists and hairstylists branch

Paul Debevec, visual effects branch

Peter Devlin, sound branch

Tom Duffield, production design branch

Charles Fox, music branch

DeVon Franklin, governor-at-large

Rodrigo García, governor-at-large

Donna Gigliotti, executives branch

Chris Hegedus, documentary branch

Richard Hicks, casting directors branch

Laura C. Kim, marketing and public relations branch

Marlee Matlin, actors branch

Missy Parker, production design branch

Jason Reitman, directors branch

Nancy Richardson, film editors branch

Howard A. Rodman, writers branch

Eric Roth, writers branch

Terilyn A. Shropshire, film editors branch

Kim Taylor-Coleman, casting directors branch

Jennifer Todd, producers branch

Jean Tsien, documentary branch

Marlon West, short films and feature animation branch

Rita Wilson, actors branch

Janet Yang, governor-at-large