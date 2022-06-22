Composer Charles Fox Returns to Board of Governors of Motion Picture Academy   

Charles Fox at the 2017 Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI) Film, TV & Visual Media Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

Charles Fox, a top composer for film and TV for more than half a century, will return to the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences following a hiatus.

Fox and his frequent collaborator Norman Gimbel (who died in 2018) shared Oscar and Golden Globe nods for best original song for co-writing “Richard’s Window” from The Other Side of the Mountain (1975) and “Ready to Take a Chance Again” from Foul Play (1978). But their most famous composition is a non-film song — “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” for which they won the 1973 Grammy for song of the year.

Fox, 81, received the BMI Richard Kirk Award for outstanding life achievement in 1992. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Academy announced its 2022–23 board of governors on Wednesday (June 22). The governors will take office at the first scheduled board meeting of the new term. The new board is comprised of 54% women, with 28% belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, according to the Academy.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by a forced two-year hiatus, after which they may run for up to two additional three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

The Academy’s two other governors representing the music branch, who are both mid-term, are Lesley Barber, who may be best known for her score for Kenny Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea, and Charles Bernstein, best known for scoring the genre classics A Nightmare on Elm Street (the original) and Stephen King’s Cujo.

Composer Laura Karpman, who was the third governor representing the music branch, has completed her term. Karpman is a four-time Emmy winner for her scores.

The board of governors “sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health, and assures the fulfillment of its mission,” according to the Academy.

Here’s a list of everyone who was elected to the board for the first time:

Marlee Matlin, actors branch

Richard Hicks, casting directors branch

Dion Beebe, cinematographers branch

Jason Reitman, directors branch

Chris Hegedus, documentary branch

Nancy Richardson, film editors branch

Megan Colligan, marketing and public relations branch

Jason Blum, producers branch

Missy Parker, production design branch

Marlon West, short films and feature animation branch

Peter Devlin, sound branch

Paul Debevec, visual effects branch

Here are incumbent governors who were reelected to the board:

Ruth E. Carter, costume designers branch

Donna Gigliotti, executives branch

Howard Berger, makeup artists and hairstylists branch

Eric Roth, writers branch

Returning to the board after a hiatus:

Charles Fox, music branch

They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Kate Amend, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Charles Bernstein, Susanne Bier, Jon Bloom, Gary C. Bourgeois, Rob Bredow, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Eduardo Castro, Bill Corso, Teri E. Dorman, Tom Duffield, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Larry Karaszewski, Laura C. Kim, Christina Kounelias, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Stephen Rivkin, Howard A. Rodman, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Wynn P. Thomas, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Mandy Walker, Rita Wilson, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.

For a complete list of the current 2021-2022 Academy governors, visit Oscars.org.