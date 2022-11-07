Morris Day & The Time to Receive Legend Award At 2022 Soul Train Awards

Iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the Legend Award at 2022 Soul Train Awards.

The band amassed five top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (then called Hot Black Singles) in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, including “777-9311,” “Jungle Love” and “Jerk-Out,” which reached No. 1 in August 1990. Day also landed two top 10 hits on that chart as a solo artist — “The Oak Tree” and “Fishnet,” which reached No. 1 in March 1988.

Maxwell was last year’s winner of the Legend Award. Other recent winners include Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Erykah Badu, Toni Braxton, Teddy Riley, Babyface, Kool & the Gang and Dionne Warwick.

Hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, the 2022 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Day went to school with Prince Rogers Nelson and sang in Grand Central, Prince’s first band. In 1984, Morris Day & The Time appeared in Purple Rain, which captured the exploding Minneapolis music scene at its peak. The band had four gold albums, with 1984’s Ice Cream Castle going platinum. The following year, Day launched his solo career, releasing three albums: Color of Success (1985), Daydreaming (1987), and Guaranteed (1992). Day is releasing his final album, Last Call on Nov. 11, with an eye toward retiring at the end of 2023.

“They say the way you start is the way you finish, and being that I’m retiring end of next year, it’s only fitting that I return to the place that helped start it all,” Day said in a statement. “Our first major TV appearance was in 1981 on Soul Train with Don Cornelius. And 41 years later, to be honored with the Soul Train Awards Legend Award is what we call full circle. Truly amazing!”

“Morris Day & The Time create and perform timeless, feel-good music for fans to enjoy all over the world,” Connie Orlando, evp specials, music programming & music strategy said in a statement. “Their unique sound, style, and artistry continue to serve as inspiration to music lovers and recording artists today.”

BET Soul will dedicate a full hour to Morris Day & The Time music videos on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. ET. Check local listings.

As previously announced, Xscape will receive the Lady of Soul award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q are set to perform on the show, which BET brands as “the feel-good party of the year.” Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are slated to blend harmonies for this year’s Soul Cypher. DJ and music producer D-Nice will take command of the turntables.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead 2022 Soul Train Awards nominations with seven nods each. Ari Lennox received six nods. Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at five nods each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long, and Steve Lacy with four nods each. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton, and Tems each garnered three.

Orlando will oversee the annual show and executive produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, VP, specials & music programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will also serve as executive producer along with Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon, two of the top executives in Collins’ company.