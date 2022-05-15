Morgan Wallen Performs ‘Wasted on You,’ ‘Don’t Think Jesus’ at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen gave his first major awards show performance in over a year when he took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards Sunday (May 15).

There was no introduction for his BBMAs performance, as the camera simply panned to Wallen, flanked by three musicians on a smaller satellite stage. The country star gave a somber take on “Don’t Think Jesus,” a ballad that centers on finding forgiveness after making a string of bad choices. The song is Wallen’s latest top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. His subdued performance continued with “Wasted on You,” Wallen’s current top 15 Billboard Country Airplay hit.

The country singer was a four-time finalist heading into this year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony, and won the trophy for top country male artist.

Wallen’s performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards marks his first awards show performance since Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur outside his home in Nashville in February 2021.

He was not invited to attend the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, though he did win three awards, based on Billboard chart performance data. An internal memo from MRC, which was reviewed by Billboard, noted that discussions between MRC staffers and Wallen’s team over the past year led to the company offering Wallen an invitation to perform at the 2022 BBMAs.

MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC that produces the BBMAs and several other awards shows, previously released a statement regarding the decision, saying, “We oppose discrimination, harassment or racism of any kind. We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”

Shortly after the video of him using the N-word surfaced, Wallen issued an apology, saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen has since made charitable donations to organizations including the National Museum of African American Music (through Wallen’s More Than My Hometown Foundation), as well as Rock Against Racism (donated by Big Loud on behalf of Wallen from the artist’s royalties) and the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC).

Over the past year, Wallen’s career has gone into overdrive, with the artist launching a sold-out arena tour, which included multiple headlining performances at Madison Square Garden and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He also recently announced his first stadium show, slated for Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field on Oct. 8.

In February 2022, Wallen notched another No. 1 Country Airplay hit with “Sand in My Boots,” and currently has two entries in the Country Airplay top 20, including “Wasted on You” and his feature on ERNEST’s “Flower Shops.” Dangerous: The Double Album also ranks as 2021’s year-end No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.