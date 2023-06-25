Migos’ Offset & Quavo Reunite at 2023 BET Awards for First Performance Since Takeoff’s Death

Offset and Quavo reunited at Sunday night’s (June 25) 2023 BET Awards to perform a Migos classic and pay tribute to their late bandmate Takeoff.

The unannounced performance came about an hour into Sunday’s show, when a floor-to-ceiling rocket appeared on the big screens and the two remaining members of Migos walked into a spotlight surrounded by smoke and lasers. Takeoff’s verse from “Hotel Lobby” — a 2022 song from Quavo and Takeoff’s 2022 spin-off project Unc & Phew — played as the duo danced.

“Do it for Take!” they shouted, pointing at the screen, which morphed from the fiery rocket to a photo of the late rapper, who was fatally shot at age 28 in November last year.

The duo then performed Migos’ lone Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit: the 2017 three-week leader “Bad and Boujee,” a 2018 Grammy nominee for best rap performance. The surprise set marks the first performance for Offset and Quavo together since Takeoff’s death. Also, Offset didn’t perform with Migos during their festival dates last year, so he and Quavo haven’t hit the stage together in at least a year.

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, showed her appreciation for the cultural moment on Twitter, writing, “I can’t take it right now,” along with crying emojis. “Proud of the boys.”

The 2023 BET Awards continue, including an upcoming lifetime achievement award presentation to Busta Rhymes.

Watch the full performance below and see Cardi’s reaction: