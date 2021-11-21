Mickey Guyton Delivers Powerful Performance of ‘All American’ at the 2021 AMAs

On Sunday night (Nov. 21), country star Mickey Guyton gave a soaring performance of her anthem “All American” at the 2021 AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Guyton sought to unify the crowd with her poignant track about American pride with her band in tow. “We got the same stars, the same stripes / Just wanna live that good life /Ain’t we all, ain’t we all American,” she belted alongside her back-up singers. The crowd waved their hands back and forth as Guyton powered through the Remember Her Name standout.

In an interview with Apple Music earlier this year, Guyton recalled writing “All American” when she was on the brink of giving birth. “I also wrote ‘All American’ in the pandemic while very, very pregnant,” she said. “And the funny story about that is, when I tried to record the song if I ate, I couldn’t sing because I had no room left. My baby was taking over. So, I would have to come back another day when I didn’t have any food in my stomach to be able to record it.”

This month, Guyton also performed “Love My Hair” at the 55th annual CMAs.

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.