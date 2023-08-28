Meghan Trainor, Jonas Brothers Among Winners at 2023 Streamy Awards

Pop artists Meghan Trainor and the Jonas Brothers joined the winners’ circle Sunday (Aug. 27) at the 2023 Streamy Awards, which this year celebrated the past, present, and future of Internet culture.
“All About That Bass” singer Trainor was, for the first time, named as the Rolling Stone sound of the year winner. As she collected the award, Trainor delivered a sweet acceptance speech, during which she gave a shout-out to her kids, including her newborn baby.
Trainor won for “Made You Look,” in recognition of the song’s unparalleled impact on content creation across social media and its “resonance within popular culture,” reps say.
“Made You Look” last year peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. Her son Riley helped grow the song’s profile on social media, including TikTok, where the track had been prominent throughout its charts run run. Taken from Trainor’s album Takin It Back, “Made You Look” was announced just after Trainor shared with the world the good news of her pregnancy with a second child.
Also at the Streamys, the brothers Kevin, Jon and Nick Jonas won the crossover category.
Performers on the night included viral hip-hop artist Armani White, who performed a medley of “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth”; and Swedish dance-pop duo Icona Pop, who performed their 2012 punk-channeling smash “I Love It” along with new single “Fall In Love”.
Multiple winners at the Streamys included Fanum (breakout streamer, lifestyle); Kai Cenat (streamer of the year, lifestyle), MrBeast (creator of the year, collaboration) and Vivienne Medrano (animated, Streamys creator honor).
Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, and held in in Los Angeles, the Streamy Awards celebrate content creators across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts and sports, and was hosted by MatPat, a seven-time winner.
DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of Billboard.
For more, visit www.streamys.org.
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast – WINNER
Ryan Trahan
Zach King
SHOW OF THE YEAR
AMP
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare – WINNER
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
RDCWorld
Sam and Colby
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat – WINNER
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
INTERNATIONAL
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain) – WINNER
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)
SHORT FORM
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen – WINNER
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:
BREAKOUT CREATOR
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney – WINNER
Jake Shane • octopusslover8
Keith Lee
BREAKOUT STREAMER
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum – WINNER
filian
Shylily
COLLABORATION
albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time – WINNER
CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
Beast Philanthropy
DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Invisible People – WINNER
jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
CREATOR PRODUCT
BÉIS • Shay Mitchell
CrunchLabs • Mark Rober
Feastables • MrBeast
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI – WINNER
CROSSOVER
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers – WINNER
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead
Paris Hilton
FIRST PERSON
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan – WINNER
Safiya Nygaard
JUST CHATTING
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity – WINNER
xQc
YourRAGE
VARIETY STREAMER
Emiru
IShowSpeed – WINNER
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae
VTUBER
filian
Gawr Gura – WINNER
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou
MUSIC AWARDS:
ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR
Area Codes • Kaliii
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
GOATED. • Armani White
Here With Me • d4vd
In Ha Mood • Ice Spice
Made You Look • Meghan Trainor – WINNER
Players • Coi Leray
Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette
Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras
What It Is • Doechii
SHOW AWARDS:
PODCAST
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty – WINNER
The Yard
SCRIPTED SERIES
BRYCE • Brandon Rogers – WINNER
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! • Steven He
RDCWorld
UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby – WINNER
SUBJECT AWARDS:
ANIMATED
Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop – WINNER
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon
BEAUTY
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira – WINNER
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
COMEDY
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld – WINNER
COMMENTARY
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0 – WINNER
COMPETITIVE GAMER
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ – WINNER
Typical Gamer
DANCE
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard – WINNER
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder
FASHION AND STYLE
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye – WINNER
FOOD
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni – WINNER
Nigel Ng
GAMER
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream – WINNER
Markiplier
TommyInnit
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie – WINNER
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty
KIDS AND FAMILY
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel – WINNER
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy
LEARNING AND EDUCATION
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo – WINNER
Tom Scott
Veritasium
LIFESTYLE
AMP – WINNER
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge
NEWS
Brian Tyler Cohen
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi – WINNER
The Philip DeFranco Show
Task & Purpose
SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing – WINNER
Mark Rober
techjoyce
SPORTS
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser – WINNER
Olivia Dunne
TECHNOLOGY
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee – WINNER
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie
CRAFT AWARDS:
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider – WINNER
Will Freeark
EDITING
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory – WINNER
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King – WINNER
WRITING
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González – WINNER
Petey
BRAND AWARDS:
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR
BENlabs
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency – WINNER
Whalar
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT
Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios
Feastables • MrBeast
No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 – WINNER
Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR
Barbie • Mattel – WINNER
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Insta360
Old Spice • Procter & Gamble
Prime Video • Amazon
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES
A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network
LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ – WINNER
Plot Pitch • Prime Video
Real People, Real Stories • AARP
Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO
ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut – WINNER
Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports
My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee
Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill
When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar
Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs – WINNER
Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll
DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency
Nebula • Standard
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN
Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media
Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision
Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts – WINNER
Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni
The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+