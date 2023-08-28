Meghan Trainor, Jonas Brothers Among Winners at 2023 Streamy Awards

Pop artists Meghan Trainor and the Jonas Brothers joined the winners’ circle Sunday (Aug. 27) at the 2023 Streamy Awards, which this year celebrated the past, present, and future of Internet culture.

“All About That Bass” singer Trainor was, for the first time, named as the Rolling Stone sound of the year winner. As she collected the award, Trainor delivered a sweet acceptance speech, during which she gave a shout-out to her kids, including her newborn baby.

Trainor won for “Made You Look,” in recognition of the song’s unparalleled impact on content creation across social media and its “resonance within popular culture,” reps say.

“Made You Look” last year peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. Her son Riley helped grow the song’s profile on social media, including TikTok, where the track had been prominent throughout its charts run run. Taken from Trainor’s album Takin It Back, “Made You Look” was announced just after Trainor shared with the world the good news of her pregnancy with a second child.

Also at the Streamys, the brothers Kevin, Jon and Nick Jonas won the crossover category.

Performers on the night included viral hip-hop artist Armani White, who performed a medley of “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth”; and Swedish dance-pop duo Icona Pop, who performed their 2012 punk-channeling smash “I Love It” along with new single “Fall In Love”.

Multiple winners at the Streamys included Fanum (breakout streamer, lifestyle); Kai Cenat (streamer of the year, lifestyle), MrBeast (creator of the year, collaboration) and Vivienne Medrano (animated, Streamys creator honor).

Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, and held in in Los Angeles, the Streamy Awards celebrate content creators across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts and sports, and was hosted by MatPat, a seven-time winner.

DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of Billboard.

For more, visit www.streamys.org.

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast – WINNER

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR

AMP

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare – WINNER

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat – WINNER

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

INTERNATIONAL

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain) – WINNER

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)

SHORT FORM

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen – WINNER

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy



INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

BREAKOUT CREATOR

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney – WINNER

Jake Shane • octopusslover8

Keith Lee

BREAKOUT STREAMER

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum – WINNER

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time – WINNER

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People – WINNER

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI – WINNER

CROSSOVER

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers – WINNER

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton

FIRST PERSON

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan – WINNER

Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity – WINNER

xQc

YourRAGE

VARIETY STREAMER

Emiru

IShowSpeed – WINNER

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura – WINNER

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou



MUSIC AWARDS:

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR

Area Codes • Kaliii

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATED. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor – WINNER

Players • Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is • Doechii



SHOW AWARDS:

PODCAST

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – WINNER

The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers – WINNER

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby – WINNER



SUBJECT AWARDS:

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop – WINNER

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira – WINNER

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

COMEDY

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld – WINNER

COMMENTARY

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0 – WINNER

COMPETITIVE GAMER

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ – WINNER

Typical Gamer

DANCE

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard – WINNER

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder

FASHION AND STYLE

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye – WINNER

FOOD

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni – WINNER

Nigel Ng

GAMER

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream – WINNER

Markiplier

TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie – WINNER

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel – WINNER

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo – WINNER

Tom Scott

Veritasium

LIFESTYLE

AMP – WINNER

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi – WINNER

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing – WINNER

Mark Rober

techjoyce

SPORTS

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser – WINNER

Olivia Dunne

TECHNOLOGY

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee – WINNER

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie



CRAFT AWARDS:

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider – WINNER

Will Freeark

EDITING

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory – WINNER

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King – WINNER

WRITING

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González – WINNER

Petey



BRAND AWARDS:

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR

BENlabs

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency – WINNER

Whalar

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360 – WINNER

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR

Barbie • Mattel – WINNER

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network

LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ – WINNER

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut – WINNER

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs – WINNER

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency

Nebula • Standard

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts – WINNER

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+



