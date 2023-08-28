×
Meghan Trainor, Jonas Brothers Among Winners at 2023 Streamy Awards

This year's event celebrated the past, present, and future of Internet culture.

Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/GI

Pop artists Meghan Trainor and the Jonas Brothers joined the winners’ circle Sunday (Aug. 27) at the 2023 Streamy Awards, which this year celebrated the past, present, and future of Internet culture.

“All About That Bass” singer Trainor was, for the first time, named as the Rolling Stone sound of the year winner. As she collected the award, Trainor delivered a sweet acceptance speech, during which she gave a shout-out to her kids, including her newborn baby.

Trainor won for “Made You Look,” in recognition of the song’s unparalleled impact on content creation across social media and its “resonance within popular culture,” reps say.

“Made You Look” last year peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. Her son Riley helped grow the song’s profile on social media, including TikTok, where the track had been prominent throughout its charts run run. Taken from Trainor’s album Takin It Back, “Made You Look” was announced just after Trainor shared with the world the good news of her pregnancy with a second child.

Also at the Streamys, the brothers Kevin, Jon and Nick Jonas won the crossover category.

Performers on the night included viral hip-hop artist Armani White, who performed a medley of “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth”; and Swedish dance-pop duo Icona Pop, who performed their 2012 punk-channeling smash “I Love It” along with new single “Fall In Love”.

Multiple winners at the Streamys included Fanum (breakout streamer, lifestyle); Kai Cenat (streamer of the year, lifestyle), MrBeast (creator of the year, collaboration) and Vivienne Medrano (animated, Streamys creator honor).

Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, and held in in Los Angeles, the Streamy Awards celebrate content creators across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts and sports, and was hosted by MatPat, a seven-time winner.

DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of Billboard.

For more, visit www.streamys.org.

CREATOR OF THE YEAR 

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast – WINNER

Ryan Trahan

Zach King

SHOW OF THE YEAR      

AMP 

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers 

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare – WINNER

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld 

Sam and Colby 

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR             

Emiru 

HasanAbi 

Ironmouse 

IShowSpeed 

Kai Cenat  – WINNER

Ludwig 

Quackity 

tarik 

Valkyrae 

xQc 

INTERNATIONAL             

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil) 

ibai (Spain)  – WINNER

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain) 

SHORT FORM                   

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen  – WINNER

Connor Price 

Elyse Myers 

Rich Black Guy 

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS:

BREAKOUT CREATOR    

Alix Earle 

Drew Afualo 

Dylan Mulvaney  – WINNER

Jake Shane • octopusslover8 

Keith Lee 

BREAKOUT STREAMER  

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum – WINNER

filian

Shylily

COLLABORATION 

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time – WINNER

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD 

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People – WINNER

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

CREATOR PRODUCT      

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI – WINNER

CROSSOVER     

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers  – WINNER

Kate Hudson 

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton 

FIRST PERSON                  

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK 

Danny Duncan 

Ryan Trahan  – WINNER

Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING               

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity – WINNER

xQc

YourRAGE 

VARIETY STREAMER      

Emiru 

IShowSpeed  – WINNER

LIRIK 

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura – WINNER

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS:

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR   

Area Codes • Kaliii 

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

GOATED. • Armani White

Here With Me • d4vd 

In Ha Mood • Ice Spice 

Made You Look • Meghan Trainor – WINNER

Players • Coi Leray 

Pretty Girls Walk • Big Boss Vette

Unholy • Sam Smith, Kim Petras 

What It Is • Doechii 

SHOW AWARDS:

PODCAST            

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – WINNER

The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers  – WINNER

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists 

Ginormo! • Steven He 

RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES      

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast 

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby  – WINNER

SUBJECT AWARDS:

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop  – WINNER

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs 

MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp 

Mikayla Nogueira – WINNER

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

COMEDY             

DeMarcus Shawn 

Kris Collins 

Lucas Lopez 

The McFarlands 

RDCWorld  – WINNER

COMMENTARY                

Chad Chad 

D’Angelo Wallace 

Danny Gonzalez 

Kurtis Conner 

penguinz0 – WINNER

COMPETITIVE GAMER  

iiTzTimmy

Scump 

tarik

TenZ – WINNER

Typical Gamer 

DANCE                

Cale Brown 

Enola Bedard – WINNER

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder 

FASHION AND STYLE     

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander 

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye – WINNER

FOOD 

Alexis Nikole 

Chef Reactions 

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni – WINNER

Nigel Ng 

GAMER               

Aphmau

Caylus 

Dream – WINNER

Markiplier

TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie – WINNER

HealthyGamerGG 

LeanBeefPatty

KIDS AND FAMILY 

Brittikitty 

Gracie’s Corner 

Ms Rachel  – WINNER

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy 

LEARNING AND EDUCATION      

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo – WINNER

Tom Scott

Veritasium

LIFESTYLE  

AMP  – WINNER

Bretman Rock 

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge 

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi – WINNER

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose 

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING      

Allen Pan 

Hacksmith Industries 

I did a thing – WINNER

Mark Rober

techjoyce

SPORTS               

Deestroying

Duke Dennis 

Good Good Golf

Jesser – WINNER

Olivia Dunne 

TECHNOLOGY                   

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee – WINNER

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie 

CRAFT AWARDS:

CINEMATOGRAPHY       

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser 

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider  – WINNER

Will Freeark 

EDITING              

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game 

Kelly Wakasa 

Savanah Moss 

Yes Theory  – WINNER

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS                  

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi 

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King – WINNER

WRITING                                         

CalebCity 

Dami Lee 

Josh Zilberberg 

Leo González – WINNER

Petey 

BRAND AWARDS:

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR   

BENlabs  

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency – WINNER

Whalar

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT   

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360  – WINNER

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+ 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR     

Barbie • Mattel – WINNER

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network 

LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ – WINNER

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO                 

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut – WINNER

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar 

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs  – WINNER

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency 

Nebula • Standard

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media 

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision 

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts  – WINNER

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+ 


