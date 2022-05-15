Skip to main content
Megan Thee Stallion’s Surprise Face & the Other Best Memes of 2022 Billboard Music Awards

From the "Plan B" rapper's shock to Machine Gun Kelly calling Megan Fox his "wife" and dedicating his set to "our unborn child," here are the best fan reactions to the show.

Following tradition, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards show was packed with moments that were emotional, inspiring, entertaining and, of course, meme-worthy. With a host such as Diddy, her majesty of internet humor Doja Cat in attendance, and celebrity couples who the internet just can’t get enough of (looking at you, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox) sitting in the audience, the Sunday (May 15) ceremony was ripe with potential for moments best summarized by a Wendy Williams reaction image or a Sponge Bob screenshot.

But where to begin? Opening performer and the night’s host, Diddy, is a good place to start, given his list of guests. Not only did he bring out Teyana Taylor’s daughter to dance in front of him as he rapped, and have Jack Harlow join him to perform a snippet of “First Class,” he also had his actual butler come onstage with him to announce, without a script, Rauw Alejandro’s performance. He even snuck in an obligatory Will Smith Oscars slap joke, because, of course he did.

“Am I the only one just waiting for the craziness to start when diddy is on stage,” tweeted one viewer alongside a photo of a very nervous-looking cartoon fish.

And then there’s Megan Thee Stallion with a soon-to-be iconic look of surprise frozen on her face for a full 12 seconds — yes, we counted — after she won top female rapper. “Megan Thee Stallion’s face was frozen like a real housewife after too much botox,” joked another viewer.

That face not only inspired memes, but became one as well. When recent Billboard cover star Machine Gun Kelly casually called fiancee Megan Fox his “wife,” and said mid-song that “this is for our unborn child,” Twitter users were quick to react using a clip of the “Plan B” rapper’s shocked expression. “So did MGK just confirm that Megan Fox is pregnant with his baby?” asked one.

And that doesn’t even account for legend Janet Jackson presenting an award to fellow legend Mary J. Blige, or Doja Cat gulping down the contents of a plastic cup before walking on stage to accept the top R&B album award. Luckily, though, Twitter’s got you covered.

Check out the night’s most retweet-able memes below:

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.

