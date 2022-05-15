Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Punchy Performance of ‘Plan B’ and ‘Sweetest Pie’ at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion served a double helping of songs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after winning the top rap female artist earlier in the evening.

First, Megan punched in a thunderous performance of her latest, “Plan B,” before segueing into her Dua Lipa-collaborative record “Sweetest Pie.” The former found Megan calling on her army of dancers at the song’s tail end and drew reactions from viewers, most notably Doja Cat, who rapped along with the Hot Girl commander. Then, Megan switched up the tempo and picked up the intensity with the fast-paced tune “Sweetest Pie.”

Megan first premiered “Plan B” as a teaser on social media in April before performing the record live at Coachella. The song samples Jodeci’s 1995 hit “Freek’n You (Mr. Dalvin’s Freek Mix)” featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan and debuted inside the top 30 on the Hot 100.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were hosted and executive produced by Diddy, who brought his butler out on stage for several funny moments and also performed during the ceremony. Other performers included Florence + The Machine, Machine Gun Kelly, Rauw Alejandro, Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott, and many more. Mary J. Blige was honored with the Billboard Icon Award.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.