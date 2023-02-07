Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Grace & Maturity’ Following His Grammy Loss

Machine Gun Kelly may not have won an award at the Grammys Sunday (Feb. 5), but his fiancée still couldn’t be more proud of him. In a sweet Instagram post two days after the 2023 ceremony, Megan Fox praised the “Emo Girl” singer for how well he handled the loss.

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination,” wrote the 36-year-old actress, who attended the awards at her fiancé’s side. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.”

Born Colson Baker, MGK was up for best rock album with his 2022 set Mainstream Sellout, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. Though the 32-year-old rapper-turned-punk-rocker lost out to Ozzy Osbourne, he certainly still has big cause to celebrate — the Recording Academy nod was his first ever Grammy nomination.

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” Fox continued in her post, sharing a carousel of glam photos of her and Baker on awards night. “Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is.”

“I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you,” she concluded. “I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”

Baker himself opened up about the bittersweet night in an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News, confessing that he always feels “pretty uncomfortable” when atttending the awards show. “Ultimately, I’m really happy to be in the company of such great musicians,” he said. “I didn’t take the category home, and I almost feel like I asked for that lesson. Like, I felt like I lacked self-love, and I was valuing myself so much on career accomplishments that I needed this. The car ride here was very cathartic for me … I need to appreciate what I already have, and once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards and all that will come.”