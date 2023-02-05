Mary J. Blige Spreads the Self-Love Around With ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ at the 2023 Grammys

Just moments after Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, hip-hop-soul superstar Mary J. Blige gave the crowd a chance to take a breath on Sunday night (Feb. 5).

The singer appeared during the live telecast to perform her single “Good Morning Gorgeous.” Descending from a high platform clad in a skin-tight crystalline dress with rhinestoned boots and gloves to match, Blige delivered her personalized message of self-love and confidence with her once-in-a-generation voice. “Sometimes, you gotta look in the mirror and say, ‘Good morning, gorgeous,'” the star sang.

As the performance went on, Blige was joined on stage by a full choir backing her up as she riffed and ran the house down. By the time she reached the song’s last note, the crowd was on its feet for a standing ovation.

Blige wasn’t only at the event to entertain the masses. She is nominated, including album of the year for Good Morning Gorgeous, and record of the year for the album’s titular track. 2023 marked the first time Blige was nominated as a solo artist in one of the Big Four the ceremony since her nomination for record and song of the year in 2007 for “Be Without You.”

The R&B icon spoke to Billboard on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, sharing that she felt honored to be nominated for album of the year for the first time in her career. “I’ve earned the moment, I’ve been in the game for a while,” she said. “It’s a blessing to still be around doing what I love.”