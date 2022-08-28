Marshmello & Khalid Deliver a Blissful Vibe With ‘Numb’ at the 2022 VMAs

After some truly groundbreaking performances from all-stars such as Jack Harlow, Lizzo, BLACKPINK and more at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Marshmello and Khalid brought something else for the crowd: good vibes.

The pair arrived early in the broadcast on Sunday (Aug. 28) to deliver a laid-back, trippy performance of their new single “Numb.” Pulling up to the stage in a lime green sweater and sweatpants jamming on a bass guitar, the masked DJ introduced his collab-mate Khalid, who appeared among the crowd in New Jersey, singing the opening lines to their latest song together. “Like lookin’ at the sun/ I feel like you’re the moon,” he sang. “I feel like I’m the one/ I wanna get numb.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Khalid Marshmello See latest videos, charts and news

Jumping up to the stage, Khalid joined Marshmello and a bevy of denim-clad dancers as they jammed their way through the rest of the song, while viewers at home were treated to a feast of neon-colored visual effects distorting the performance. Meanwhile at Newark’s Prudential Center, the crowd, complete with flashing bracelets to create the vibe of one big rave, sang and danced along. The simulated trip, much like Khalid’s vocals, offered a smooth-as-silk transition into the next portion of the show.

Of course, the pair weren’t only there to deliver a performance. “Numb” was nominated in one category at Sunday’s award show: Song of the Summer. Joining the pair in their category were names including Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Future, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Nicki Minaj, who was awarded with the event’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award during the ceremony.

Watch Marshmello and Khalid’s performance below: