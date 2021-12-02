Marilyn Manson Loses a Grammy Nod as Recording Academy Fine-Tunes Nominations

The Recording Academy has removed Marilyn Manson as a Grammy nominee for best rap song, but the shock rocker continues to be a nominee for album of the year for his role as a songwriter on Kanye West’s DONDA. (The removal in best rap song is unrelated to abuse allegations against Manson.)

Manson (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) had been listed as a nominee for best rap song for West’s “Jail” (featuring Jay-Z), a track from DONDA. But the Academy determined that Manson actually co-wrote “Jail pt 2,” which features vocals from Manson and rapper DaBaby. The Grammys have ruled that that is a separate song from “Jail,” the best rap song nominee, though it is still a song on the album, hence Manson’s album of the year nomination stands.

The Grammy nominations list includes thousands of names and data points. Every year, it makes tweaks and adjustments as necessary after the list is first published. These range from fixing a misspelled name to adding a producer who was overlooked. This year, it has collected those adjustments into a list, which can be found on its site.

Here are some of the most significant adjustments the Academy has made so far:

Linda Chorney’s “Bored” was added as a sixth nominee for best American roots song. The Academy determined that Chorney’s song was inadvertently left off the initial nominations list. Someone at the Academy’s accounting firm, Deloitte, flagged Chorney’s name because her first Grammy nomination 10 years ago for Emotional Jukebox as best Americana album had stirred surprise and some press attention. After Deloitte’s review proved that the current nomination was justified, someone neglected to put her back in the category. In the meantime, they had moved another candidate into that spot. Rather than remove that contender, the category will have six nominees.

Louis Bell was added in the record of the year category as a co-producer of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caeser and Giveon). This is the fourth consecutive year that Bell has been nominated for record of the year. He was among the producers of nominated Post Malone hits in each of the last three years: “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage, 2018), “Sunflower” (a collab with Swae Lee, 2018) and “Circles” (2020).

Engineer/mixer John Hanes has been added as a nominee in both album and record of the year for his work with Lil Nas X. Hanes is nominated in album of the year for Montero and in record of the year for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Hanes is a 15-time Grammy winner, including four wins for album of the year for Taylor Swift’s 1989 (2015), Adele’s 25 (2016), Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic (2017) and Swift’s folklore (2020). Hanes has also won record of the year twice, for his work on Mark Ronson featuring Mars’ “Uptown Funk!” (2015) and Mars’ “24K Magic” (2017).

The names of compilation producers and music supervisors have been added in the best compilation soundtrack for visual media category. Alex Lacamoire co-produced two of the nominated albums — Dear Evan Hansen (with Benj Pasek, Justin Paul & Dan Romer) and In the Heights (with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Sherman & Greg Wells). Lacamoire is a four-time Grammy winner, including one in this category three years ago for The Greatest Showman.