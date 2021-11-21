Maneskin Rock the House With ‘Beggin” For First-Ever AMAs Performance

Måneskin were total rock stars during their performance of “Beggin'” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 21).

For their first-ever performance at the awards show, the Italian rock band sported suits with bowties as strobe lights flashed to the tune of their hit song. Lead vocalist Damiano David also rocked thick eyeliner and black fingernail polish.

Måneskin was nominated for favorite trending song for their hit song “Beggin'” at the 2021 AMAs. The song first released in 2017 and appears on their debut EP Chosen. Thanks to TikTok, “Beggin'” went viral and eventually hit streaming services as fans began discovering the band and their catalog in the wake of their win at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (with the song “Zitti e buoni”). Their cover of the Four Seasons’ “Beggin'” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Global 200 chart.

