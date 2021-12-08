Ari Lennox & Maneskin Set to Perform on 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards

R&B singer/songwriter Ari Lennox will perform her sultry hit “Pressure” and Italian rock band Måneskin will perform their hit cover version of The 4 Seasons’ “Beggin’” on the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards, which is set to stream on YouTube on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

“Beggin’” has climbed as high as No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Pressure” reached the top 10 on Hot R&B Songs. Lennox had a second R&B hit this year as a featured artist on Queen Naija’s “Set Him Up.”

Larray is set to MC the Streamy Awards, which is designed to honor excellence in online video in more than 45 categories. The Streamy Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter.

Larray and his pal Issa will take the show on the road on the Streamys bus, with guest appearances by Addison Rae, Anthony Padilla, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Jarvis Johnson, Jeff Wittek, Lexi Rivera, and Tinx.

Presenters on the show include Brittany Broski, Captain Disillusion, Charli D’Amelio, Cydnee Black, DankScole, Philip DeFranco, Quenlin Blackwell, Rhett & Link, Romina Gafur, Tai Verdes, Xavier Woods, and ZHC.

The night will also see the return of Streamys Creator Honors, which were introduced during last year’s show, in which past Streamys winners recognize creators whose work has resonated with them. Creators and influencers including Bailey Sarian, Jay Shetty, LaurDIY, and Mark Rober will present tributes during this year’s show.

Additionally, creators such as Dixie D’Amelio, Lexi Rivera, RDCWorld, Safiya Nygaard, and ZHC will utilize the Streamys to debut sneak peeks of new videos, which will be posted to their YouTube channels following the Streamy Awards premiere.

Dream will voice-over select show segments, Markiplier will tease his upcoming YouTube Originals interactive special “In Space with Markiplier,” and MrBeast and #TeamSeas will be highlighted in a special moment during the show.

For more information, visit www.streamys.org.

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.