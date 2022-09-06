Now You Can Watch Maneskin’s Cheeky 2022 MTV VMAs Performance in a ‘Restored,’ Less-Censored Edit

When you watched the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back on Aug. 28, were you wondering why the cameraman decided to use so many wide shots during Måneskin‘s performance of “Supermodel”? A lot of fans assumed it was because of frontman Damiano David’s barely there black leather chaps that exposed his backside — and that might have been part of it, but there was another, even racier outfit in the band.

Explore Explore Maneskin See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Bassist Victoria De Angelis was originally wearing a one-armed blouse with a pasty covering an exposed breast, but during the performance, her sleeve slipped down, uncovering her other breast. Ever the rock star, De Angelis kept playing, even going out into the crowd in her newly topless look.

Now, MTV has uploaded a new edit of the performance that shows much more of the Italian rockers than the broadcast did. The new video is touted as a “restored” performance and even “uncensored” in a press release, but De Angelis’ wardrobe malfunction is still blurred out in the clip. Thankfully, we can now see just how much fun the band was having with their dancers and the crowd in the more close-up edit. In Billboard‘s ranking of all 13 VMAs performances, “Supermodel” landed at No. 4.

MTV shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Blessed to share @maneskinofficial’s #VMAs performance in all their glory – the way we couldn’t on TV. … Thanks for being supermodels and superstars, my loves.”

Måneskin’s VMA night began when they won the very first prize during the preshow — best alternative video for “Be My Slave” — and became the first Italian artists to win a Moon Person too. Next up, the band’s North American tour begins on Halloween in Seattle and wraps up Dec. 16 in Las Vegas. Find dates here.

Watch the restored performance below: