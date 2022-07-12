Mandy Moore Reacts to ‘This Is Us’ Emmy Nominations Snubs: ‘Nothing Can Take Away What Our Show Meant’

Mandy Moore attends the Series Finale Episode of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards hit the news Tuesday (July 12), and one major show was almost completely excluded from the list. NBC’s This Is Us, which just recently came to a close in May, went practically unrecognized save for a nomination in the original music and lyrics category, and leading lady Mandy Moore got very honest about her thoughts on the snub.

Taking to Instagram stories the day of the nominations news, the 38-year-old actress and singer — who was quite notably missing from the Emmys’ acting categories — first congratulated her husband Taylor Goldsmith and Siddhartha Khosla for the nomination they earned for “Forever Now,” a song which was featured on the final season of This Is Us. “So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for,” Moore wrote.

But when it comes to her show’s absence from all the other Emmy categories, the Tangled star has different feelings. “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its’s finest hour? Sure,” she wrote. “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…”

In the six years since This Is Us premiered in 2016, the show has been nominated for several Emmys before being skipped over this year. In fact, Moore was up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series at 2019’s ceremony, but lost out to Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

In spite of any disappointment over the family drama’s sparse final awards season, though, Moore — who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson — is certain the snub doesn’t reflect poorly on the work of her crew and cast mates. “Nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included),” she added. “That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”