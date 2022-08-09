Mandy Moore to Be Honored by the Hollywood Critics Association at 2022 HCA TV Awards

Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC's "This Is Us" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Actress, director, singer, and songwriter Mandy Moore will be honored with the Virtuoso Award at the 2022 HCA TV Awards on Saturday, Aug. 13. The awards are presented by the Hollywood Critics Association. The two-night event will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14.

Explore Explore Mandy Moore See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Over the past two decades, Mandy Moore has transformed from a pop superstar to an actress to a director,” says HCA founder Scott Menzel. “Moore’s talent is undeniable, and her work on This Is Us solidifies that as she was able to combine all of her talents within this final chapter that included a multifaceted performance that left millions around the world in tears.”

Related Mandy Moore Cancels 2022 Tour Dates to Focus on Pregnancy

The HCA TV Awards will be presented live, and live-streamed both nights on the HCA’s Official YouTube Channel and via the HCA App, which is available now to download on Apple TV and Roku.

Dulcé Sloan, correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, will serve as host for night one, dedicated to broadcast and cable categories. Comedian Tig Notaro will host night two, dedicated to streaming categories.

Presenters over the two nights include Alfonso Herrera, Ana de la Reguera, Anjali Bhimani, Arden Cho, Auli’i Cravalho, Ayo Edebiri, Brett Goldstein, Carl Anthony Payne II, Celina Smith, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Danny Pudi, Dichen Lachman, Diggy Simmons, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Garret Dillahunt, Genevieve Angelson, Hannah Waddingham, Iliza Shlesinger, Jake Borelli, James Lance, Jaren Lewison, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jennifer Morrison, Jen Tullock, Johnny Sibilly, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Kaitlyn Dever, Karen Pittman, Kevin McKidd, Martha Kelly, Martha Plimpton, Mark Proksch, Maxim Baldry, MeKai Curtis, Michael Mando, Michelle Visage, Milo Ventimiglia, Nico Santos, Paul Walter Hauser, Robin Thede, Sam Richardson, Toheeb Jimoh, Tom Ellis, and Zach Gilford.

In addition, the Hollywood Critics Association has announced their partnership with Petco Love and Big Love Animal Rescue to turn the 2022 HCA TV Awards into a two-night rescue animal adoption event. “We hope to shine a spotlight on shelter dogs and help a few of them find their forever homes,” adds HCA co-founder, Ashley Menzel.

There will be a designated Petco Love step-and-repeat, with rescue dogs and puppies on the red carpet both nights. Additionally, at the ceremonies’ afterparties, guests of the HCA TV Awards will have the opportunity to adopt a rescue dog.

The 2022 HCA TV Awards will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media.

Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association has, as its stated mission “to bring together a diverse and passionate group of critics and entertainment journalists who represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood.” The HCA is made up of 148 members from all across the U.S.

For more information, visit HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com.