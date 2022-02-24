Maluma, Blessd & Kapla Y Miky Speak Out Against Violence in Colombia During Premio Lo Nuestro Performance

Blessd, Maluma, and Kapla y Miky perform during Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami.

Maluma, Blessd and Kapla Y Miky utilized their platform during Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday night (Feb. 24) to speak out against drug culture and the narratives surrounding their native Colombia.

With his Idolo Global award in hand, Maluma closed out his performance with pertinent words. “Colombia isn’t drug trafficking; Colombia is loads of talent,” he said, amidst cheers from the audience.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Blessd Maluma See latest videos, charts and news

The singer gave an energized performance, riding onto the stage atop a motorcycle, in an all leather getup and shades during “Mama Tetema.” The singer then transitioned into “Cositas Del USA” in an industrial, graffiti-covered scene, surrounded by dancers in red leather. Maluma was soon joined by Blessd and Kapla Y Miky, for their performance of “L.N.E.M. (GATA).”

The four artists all donned thick jackets, soon revealing what was underneath: matching white t-shirts that read “Medallo en el Mapa. + Musica, – Violencia.”

Maluma is up for eight awards, including Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year, pop solo artist of the year and pop collaboration of the year alongside Reik for “Perfecta.” Blessd is nominated for male new artist.

Los sueños se hacen realidad y @maluma lo sabe. ✨ ¡Felicidades por este reconocimiento como Ídolo Global! 👏 #PremioLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/hxxsr1Lfbz — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 25, 2022

Under the theme “Vive El Momento,” at this year’s show, J Balvin, Camilo and Nodal lead the list of nominees with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

The 10 artists up for Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other notable categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.