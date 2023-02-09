Magic Johnson Compares Recording Academy’s ‘Extremely Disrespectful’ Treatment of Beyoncé to LeBron James Fanfare

Two titans of industry set incredible records this week, but according to Magic Johnson, only one of them got the recognition they deserved. In a series of tweets, the 63-year-old basketball star called out the Grammys for not doing more to celebrate Beyoncé‘s historic win over the weekend, comparing it to the NBA’s fanfare around LeBron James’ new scoring record.

“Over the weekend I was very disappointed with the lack of tribute and recognition the Recording Academy showed Beyoncé after she became the most decorated artist in Grammy history with 32 Grammy awards,” the former Lakers point guard wrote Wednesday (Feb. 8).

“It should have been a much bigger moment and celebration for her, her family, and her fans from around the world,” Johnson added. “I don’t know if something can be done but to me, it was extremely disrespectful to Beyoncé and all of her work as an artist.”

Bey took home four Grammy awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), putting her trophy count at 32 and making her the most awarded artist in the show’s history. Both host Trevor Noah and James Corden, who presented the “Break My Soul” singer with the record-setting best dance/electronica album award, made special mention of the major feat during the ceremony. All eyes were also on Beyoncé when she delivered her acceptance speech through tears, during which she thanked the Recording Academy.

When James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record of 38,387 points while playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (Feb. 7), however, the NBA paused the game to play a celebratory video in James’ honor. They also had Abdul-Jabbar on hand to ceremoniously embrace James on the court and present his successor with an honorary basketball.

“THAT is what a real tribute to celebrate a historic moment should look like,” Johnson tweeted of the NBA’s festivities for James.

See Magic Johnson’s tweets about Beyoncé’s Grammys treatment below:

