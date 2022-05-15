Machine Gun Kelly Sings ‘Twin Flame’ Directly to His ‘Wife’ & ‘Unborn Child’ at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Love was in the air at Sunday night’s (May 15) 2022 Billboard Music Awards, especially after Machine Gun Kelly serenaded the crowd with his Megan Fox-inspired love song.

Introduced by the evening’s host, Sean “Diddy” Combs, as an “artist that I saw potential in early,” Kelly popped up onto the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform “Twin Flame” from his latest album, Mainstream Sellout. Dressed in a simple white T-shirt and jeans, while sporting pink hair and a diamond-encrusted manicure, Kelly offered a short prologue to his performance. “I wrote this song for my wife,” he said, seemingly hinting at the fact that he and his fiancée Fox had tied the knot.

As the song went on and the romantic lyrics began to kick up, Kelly seemed to make another announcement during his performance. Picking up a guitar and riffing some melodies, Kelly dedicated part of the song to “our unborn child.” It’s unclear whether he was referencing a future child or, possibly, a lost pregnancy for the couple. As he tweeted after the show Sunday, “broke my heart to sing the end of that song.”

Billboard has reached out to Kelly’s rep for clarity on both of Kelly’s onstage dedications.

MGK wasn’t simply at Sunday’s ceremony to deliver a showstopping performance or make a series of bombshell revelations while onstage: The “Make Up Sex” singer was also a finalist at the event for top rock artist, but lost out early on in the evening to Glass Animals. “We are the least rock ‘n’ roll people in the world,” said Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley after the band took home the award. “But we did it!”

The 2022 BBMAs saw dozens of performers other than Kelly take to the stage on Sunday, including stars like Burna Boy, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Meanwhile, The Weeknd and Doja Cat led all nominees at the annual awards with 17 and 14 nominations respectively.

Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s performance below:

