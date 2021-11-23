Machine Gun Kelly Slams Grammys Following Snub: ‘WTF Is Wrong With the Grammys’

Machine Gun Kelly was entirely snubbed from the 2022 Grammy nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 23), and if his Twitter account is any indication, he’s not too happy about it.

“wtf is wrong with the grammys,” the rocker tweeted once this year’s crop of nominees was announced.

His 2020 collaborative pop-punk album with Travis Barker, Tickets to My Downfall, would’ve have been eligible in a number of rock categories but lost out on being recognized in favor of the likes of Black Pumas, AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Chris Cornell and even Paul McCartney — all of whom are up for best rock album.

(Meanwhile, Jon Batiste leads with the most overall nominations this year with 11 total nods, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.)

Just this weekend, Kelly made it clear he prefers more democratic awards, anyway. On Sunday night, the “Bloody Valentine” singer took home the award for best rock album at the 49th annual American Music Awards before presenting new artist of the year to Olivia Rodrigo. After the show, he gleefully tweeted, “Winning a fan voted award >>>>.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is already gearing up for his follow-up to Tickets to My Downfall. Titled Born With Horns, the upcoming studio set will be another collab with Barker and features lead single “Papercuts,” which the singer unveiled in August. In an interview with Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist last month, he teased the LP will be “a juxtaposition of the last album.”

Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here and read Kelly’s thoughts on his snub below.

wtf is wrong with the grammys — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 23, 2021