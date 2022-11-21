Machine Gun Kelly Talks His Love for ‘The Office’ at 2022 AMAs

Machine Gun Kelly loves The Office just as much as you do — so much so that the “Papercuts” singer showed up to the 2022 AMAs red carpet on Sunday with Michael Scott’s “World’s Best Boss” mug (content unknown) and gushed about his love of the program while chatting with Billboard‘s correspondent kenzie.

After noticing MGK’s mug, kenzie asked the rock star who his favorite character on the show was, and he has such an appreciation of the show that he was unable to pick just one person. “I like Oscar, I like Kevin, I like Kelly, I like Erin, I like Andy, I like Dwight — I love Dwight — love Michael Scott, love Pam, love Jim. Pretty much who walked into that office, I love,” he said.

The conversation then pivoted to the recent release of Machine Gun Kelly’s latest movie, Taurus. In the semi-autobiographical film — which was released last week on Nov. 18 — Kelly plays the role of Cole, who according to the movie’s official synopsis is “a rising but troubled musician [who] searches for the inspiration to record his next song, pushing himself deep into the void.”

When asked what it was like filming the movie, which also stars his fiancée Megan Fox as Mae, his ex-wife in the film, MGK said it was quite “depressing.” Why? “You should watch the movie.”

See Machine Gun Kelly’s red carpet interview with Billboard at the 2022 American Music Awards in the video above.