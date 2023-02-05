Luke Combs Is ‘Going, Going, Gone’ Acoustic for His 2023 Grammys Performance

Luke Combs brought his native North Carolina to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 5), delivering a twang-infused performance of “Going, Going, Gone” from his 2022 album, Growin’ Up.

Combs, dressed in a gray plaid suit and trousers, sang the track — which details a woman who not only moves on easily, but also does not feel tied down — with his blue acoustic guitar and a backing band filled with drums and violins.

“Like a runaway southbound train/ Like an Arizona desert rain/ Like lightning in the sky/ Like fireworks in July/ Like a left field home run ball/ Like a whiskey shot at last call It’s like she was made for moving on/ That girl is going, going, gone,” the country star sang on the chorus.

“Going, Going, Gone” was released as the third single from his third studio album, Growin’ Up. The track peaked at No. 25 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, where it spent a total of 11 weeks. Meanwhile, Growin’ Up spent 33 weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2. The set marked the fourth No. 1 album for the country singer on the Top Country Albums chart following its release in October.

Combs was up for the best country Grammy with Growin’ Up. The album was beat out by Willie Nelson’s A Beautiful Time.