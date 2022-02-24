Luis Fonsi & Manuel Turizo Bring a Pool Party to the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro Stage for ‘Vacaciones’ Performance

Manuel Turizo and Luis Fonsi rehearses for Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 21, 2022 in Miami.

Luis Fonsi and Manuel Turizo brought the heat (and a pool party) to the Premio Lo Nuestro stage on Thursday night (Feb. 24) during their festive performance of “Vacaciones.”

The duo were accompanied by a handful of dancers, some in swimsuits, splashing around a rectangular pool in the center of the stage. The neon-colored performance brought all the summer vibes, as Turizo grooved in a bedazzled tank top and pink pants, alongside a far more laid back Fonsi, in all black.

Fonsi is nominated for four awards: pop solo artist of the year, pop song of the year and pop/ballad song of the year alongside Ednita Nazario for “Se Nos Fue La Mano,” and pop collaboration of the year for “Vacio” alongside Rauw Alejandro. Turizo has two nominations, urban song of the year for La Nota alongside Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers, and urban collaboration for “Amor En Coma” with Maluma.

Under the theme “Vive El Momento” at this year’s show, J Balvin, Camilo and Nodal lead the list of nominees with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

The 10 artists up for Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year are Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other notable categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.

