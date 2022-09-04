Lorde, Six60 Lead Inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards

Lorde, the chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning Kiwi superstar, reigned supreme at the inaugural Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards, held last week in Auckland.

The singer and songwriter scooped the global award in her hometown, beating out a shortlist that included Benee, Six60, L.A.B, Broods and ARIA Hall of Famers Crowded House.

Explore Explore Lorde See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The global award is judged by Rolling Stone’s international editors, a panel that previously crowned winners in this category for the Australian edition of the awards, won by Tame Impala (2021) and The Kid LAROI (2022).

Until now, the RS Award was one of the few missing from Lorde’s trophy cabinet. Her collection includes a brace of Grammys for her Billboard Hot 100 leader “Royals,” taking out song of the year and best pop solo performance.

The first edition of the RS Awards was held Aug. 31 at the Glasshouse, following the domestic rollout of the masthead earlier this year.

Also during the awards event, best record went to local reggae act L.A.B for their chart-leading LP L.A.B V; stadium fillers Six60 took out best single for “Pepeha” and Maori soul singer Teeks snagged best new artist.

Performers on the night included Six60, Stan Walker & Hamo Dell, and Rob Ruha & Ka Hao, and The Edge afternoon hosts Sharyn & Jayden were emcees.

2022 Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards:

Winner: L.A.B – L.A.B V

Stan Walker – Te Arohanui

BENEE – Lychee

Ladyhawke – Time Flies

Yumi Zouma – Present Tense

Reb Fountain – IRIS

Aldous Harding – Warm Chris

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting

BEST SINGLE:

Winner: Six60 – “Pepeha”

Gin Wigmore – “Hand Over Heart”

Teeks – “Younger”

Lorde – “Solar Power”

Rob Ruha & Ka Hao – “35”

Lilbubblegum – “Billie Eilish”

BROODS ft. Tove Lo – “I Keep”

Mitch James – “Be Somebody”

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Winner: Teeks

Goodwill

CHAII

TE KAAHU

There’s a Tuesday

Muroki

Rory Noble

Reuben Fleetwood

ROLLING STONE GLOBAL AWARD:

Winner: Lorde

BENEE

Six60

L.A.B

Crowded House

BROODS