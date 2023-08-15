How Long-Running No. 1 Hot 100 Hits Have Fared at the Grammys

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” this week becomes one of only four singles in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to log 16 or more weeks at No. 1. So, does that mean it’s a lock for a Grammy nomination for record of the year? Its chances are good, but Grammy voters don’t always follow the lead of music fans.

The three previous singles to spend 16 or more weeks at No. 1 – Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber) and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” – were all nominated for record of the year, though none of them won.

And numerous long-running No. 1 hits weren’t nominated in any Grammy categories. The list includes Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” Rod Stewart’s “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright),” Andy Gibb‘s “Shadow Dancing,” Chic‘s “Le Freak,” Bobby Lewis’ “Tossin’ and Turnin’” and Tommy Edwards‘ “It’s All in the Game.”

“Last Night” is a multi-format hit, which will work in its favor. And Wallen has been one of the most dominant record sellers of the past few years. But he has yet to even be nominated for a Grammy, so there’s still no evidence that Grammy voters are ready to move on from the 2021 incident where he was videotaped using a racial slur. Also, another country smash, Luke Combs’ “Fast Car,” is a formidable record of the year candidate. Both could be among the eight nominees in this category, but that would defy recent Grammy patterns. We haven’t had a year with two or more country hits nominated for record of the year since 1977.

Let’s look back at the five (more in the case of ties) longest-running No. 1 hits of each of the last eight decades (or partial decades) to see how they fared at the Grammys. Conveniently, the Hot 100 and the Grammys started in the same year – 1958. That first Grammy eligibility year began on Jan. 1 of that year. The Hot 100 launched seven months later (on Aug. 4).

We show the number of nominations each song received and list those categories. We also show the number of wins—and also list those categories. (We counted only nominations for that specific track or song, not for the album on which it appeared or the artist in general, or other tracks by that artist.)

The 2020s (2020-23 to date)

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night”: 16 weeks at No. 1 (so far) in 2023. Grammy status to be determined.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was”: 15 weeks at No. 1 in 2022. 4 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best music video); no wins (though Styles won album of the year).

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You“: 12 weeks at No. 1 from 2019-23. No nods. Note: Carey was nominated for best female pop vocal performance for “Hero” in 1994, when this was first released and thus eligible.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”: 11 weeks at No. 1 in 2020. 3 nods (song of the year, best melodic rap performance, best rap song); no wins.

BTS’ “Butter”: 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2021. 1 nod (best pop duo/group performance); no wins.

Adele’s “Easy on Me”: 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2021-22. 4 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best music video); one win (best pop solo performance).

The 2010s

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus): A record 19 weeks at No. 1 in 2019. 3 nods (record of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best music video), 2 wins (best pop duo/group performance, best music video).

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber): 16 weeks in 2017. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance); no wins.

Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” (featuring Bruno Mars): 14 weeks in 2015. 2 nods (record of the year, best pop duo/group performance); 2 wins (record of the year, best pop duo/group performance).

Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” (featuring T.I. + Pharrell): 12 weeks in 2013. 2 nods (record of the year, best pop duo/group performance); no wins.

Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” (featuring Charlie Puth): 12 weeks in 2015. 3 nods (song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best song written for visual media); no wins.

The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” (featuring Halsey): 12 weeks in 2016. 1 nod (best pop duo/group performance); no wins.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”: 12 weeks in 2017. 1 nod (best pop solo performance), 1 win (best pop solo performance).

The 2000s

Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together”: 14 weeks in 2005. 4 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best female R&B vocal performance, best R&B song); 2 wins (best female R&B vocal performance, best R&B song).

The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”: 14 weeks in 2009. 2 nods (record of the year, best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals); 1 win (best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals).

Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”: 12 weeks in 2002-03. 5 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best male rap solo performance, best rap song, best song written for a motion picture, television or other visual media); 2 wins (best male rap solo performance, best rap song).

Usher’s “Yeah!” (featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris): 12 weeks in 2004. 2 nods (record of the year, best rap/sung collaboration); 1 win (best rap/sung collaboration).

The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”: 12 weeks in 2009. 2 nods (best dance recording, best short form music video); 1 win (best short form music video).

The 1990s

Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day”: 16 weeks in 1995-96. 2 nods (record of the year, best pop collaboration with vocals), no wins.

Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”: 14 weeks in 1992-93. 2 nods (record of the year, best pop vocal performance, female); 2 wins (record of the year, best pop vocal performance, female).

Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You”: 14 weeks in 1994. 3 nods (record of the year, best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal, best rhythm and blues song); 2 wins (best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal, best rhythm and blues song).

Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)”: 14 weeks in 1996. No nods.

Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997”/“Something About the Way You Look Tonight”: 14 weeks in 1997-98. 1 nod (best male pop vocal performance); 1 win (best male pop vocal performance).

The 1980s

Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical”: 10 weeks in 1981-82. 1 nod (best pop video performance, female); no wins.

Kim Carnes’ “Bette Davis Eyes”: 9 weeks in 1981. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal performance, female); 2 wins (record of the year, song of the year).

Diana Ross & Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love”: 9 weeks in 1981. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal); no wins.

The Police’s “Every Breath You Take”: 8 weeks in 1983. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal); 2 wins (song of the year, best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal).

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock n’ Roll”: 7 weeks in 1982. No nods.

Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder’s “Ebony and Ivory”: 7 weeks in 1982. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal); no wins.

Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”: 7 weeks in 1983. 3 nods (song of the year, best R&B vocal performance, male, best rhythm & blues song); 2 wins (best R&B vocal performance, male, best rhythm & blues song). Note: Another of Jackson’s 1983 hits, “Beat It,” won for record of the year.

The 1970s

Debby Boone’s “You Light Up My Life”: 10 weeks in 1977. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal performance, female); 1 win (song of the year).

Rod Stewart’s “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)”: 8 weeks in 1976-77. No nods.

Bee Gees’ “Night Fever”: 8 weeks in 1978.No nods. (“Stayin’ Alive,” which had half as many weeks at No. 1, brought the group Grammy glory that year, with nods for record and song of the year.)

Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing”: 7 weeks in 1978. No nods.

Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water”: 6 weeks in 1970. 4 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best contemporary song, best arrangement accompanying vocalist(s)); 4 wins (record of the year, song of the year, best contemporary song, best arrangement accompanying vocalist(s)).

Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World”: 6 weeks at No. 1 in 1971. 2 nods (record of the year, best pop vocal performance by a duo, group or chorus); no wins.

Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”: 6 weeks in 1972. 2 nods (record of the year, song of the year); 2 wins (record of the year, song of the year).

Gilbert O’Sullivan’s “Alone Again (Naturally)”: 6 weeks in 1972. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal performance, male); no wins.

Chic’s “Le Freak”: 6 weeks in 1978-79. No nods.

The Knack’s “My Sharona”: 6 weeks at No. 1 in 1979. 1 nod (best rock vocal performance by a duo or group); no wins.

The 1960s

Percy Faith & His Orchestra’s “The Theme from A Summer Place”: 9 weeks in 1960. 4 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best arrangement, best performance by an orchestra); 1 win (record of the year).

The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”: 9 weeks in 1968. 3 nods (record of the year, song of the year, best contemporary-pop performance by a vocal duo or group); no wins.

Bobby Lewis’ “Tossin’ and Turnin’”: 7 weeks in 1961. No nods.

The Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand”: 7 weeks in 1964. 1 nod (record of the year); no wins.

The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer”: 7 weeks in 1966-67. 2 nods (best performance by a vocal group, best contemporary group performance (vocal or instrumental); no wins.

Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”: 7 weeks in 1968-69. 1 nod (best rhythm & blues vocal performance, male); no wins.

The 1950s (1958-59)

Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife”: 9 weeks in 1959. 2 nods (record of the year, best vocal performance, male); 1 win (record of the year).

Sheb Wooley’s “The Purple People Eater”: 6 weeks on the Best Sellers and Top 100 charts in 1958 (prior to the inception of the Hot 100). No nods.

Tommy Edwards’ “It’s All in the Game”: 6 weeks in 1958. No nods.

Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans”: 6 weeks in 1959. 2 nods song of the year, best country & western performance); 2 wins (song of the year, best country & western performance).

Note: Danny & the Juniors‘ “At the Hop,” the longest-running No. 1 hit of 1958 (7 weeks at No. 1 on the Top 100 chart), was released in 1957 and thus was ineligible for the inaugural Grammy Awards in 1958.