Lizzo to Receive People’s Champion Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Lizzo is slated to receive the People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Billboard can exclusively announce.

Lizzo will be recognized “for her groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” according to a statement.

In addition to this special award, Lizzo is nominated in four music categories – the female artist of 2022, the song of 2022 (“About Damn Time”), the album of 2022 (Special) and the social celebrity of 2022. Her Prime Video show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is also nominated for the competition show of 2022.



The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the annual ceremony for the second consecutive year.

The People’s Champion Award recognizes a person who uses their platform to fight important social causes and embodies being a champion of the people. Previous recipients are social justice activist Bryan Stevenson (2018), P!nk (2019), director/screenwriter Tyler Perry (2020) and actor Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock (2021).

“Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide,” Cassandra Tryon, svp, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond. Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

Lizzo has performed at the Grammys, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Saturday Night Live, where she was both host and musical performer.

Lizzo won three Grammys in 2020 and is expected to receive several more nominations when the nods for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Her three 2020 Grammys are best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100; best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome”; and best urban contemporary album for the deluxe edition of Cuz I Love You, which contained both tracks.

She won a Primetime Emmy in September as an executive producer of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girrrls, which was voted outstanding competition program.

Actor and budding director Ryan Reynolds was previously announced as the recipient of this year’s People’s Icon Award. The show also recognizes a Music Icon each year. That award has yet to be announced.

Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are the top music nominees for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, with seven and six nominations, respectively. Styles’ tally includes a nod as the drama movie star of 2022 for his performance in Don’t Worry Darling.

Newly minted CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs, 2022 Primetime Emmy nominee Selena Gomez, hitmaker Charlie Puth and the aforementioned Lizzo each received four nominations. Gomez’s tally includes two nominations for her work on the hit TV show Only Murders in the Building.

Live From E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET/PT on E!

People’s Choice Awards and Live From E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.