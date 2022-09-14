×
Lizzo & Jennifer Coolidge Say the Emmys Made Them ‘Want A Hot Dog Real Bad’: Watch

Looks like Lizzo is definitely a 'Legally Blonde' fan.

Lizzo
Lizzo presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

It’s Legally Lizzo! Behind the scenes of the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter teamed up with another of the night’s winners, Jennifer Coolidge, for an adorable video that paid tribute to one of the funniest pieces of dialogue in Legally Blonde 2.

Posted to Lizzo’s Twitter account Tuesday (Sept. 13), the hilarious video finds the “About Damn Time” singer standing next to Coolidge, both of them holding the golden statuettes they were honored with at the awards show. “You know this Emmy makes me want a hot dog real bad,” Lizzo says, momentarily taking the actress off guard.

“Me too,” says Coolidge, who won outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for her role on HBO’s The White Lotus that night, after a beat. “A Vegan hot dog.”

“A vegan frankfurter!” adds Lizzo, whose Watch Out For The Big Grrrls took home this year’s Emmy for outstanding competition series.

Fans of the movie will instantly recognize the line from Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, in which Coolidge starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in 2003. “You look like the 4th of July!” Coolidge’s character Paulette at one point tells Witherspoon’s iconic Elle Woods. “Makes me want a hot dog real bad.”

Coolidge was one of many celebrities with whom Lizzo hung out with on Emmys night. The Yitty founder also posted a string of selfies with Zendaya, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Trevor Noah, Pete Davidson and more after the show.

She also shared a video showing off her statuette and dancing to the opener to her album Special, “The Sign.” “Meet the newest big grrrl,” she wrote in her caption. “We did it @primevideo !!!”

See Lizzo’s post Emmys photos and videos — including her Legally Blonde nod with Jennifer Coolidge — below.

