Lizzo to Perform on First Metaverse Music Awards Show

Lizzo is set to make her metaverse debut. Logitech announced on Tuesday (April 26) that the “About Damn Time” singer will be delivering a performance at the second annual Song Breaker Awards, which will be the first awards show on Roblox. The event is set to honor groundbreaking creators who are shaping pop music through social media trends, memes and dance challenges via TikTok and YouTube over the past year.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m excited to be making my metaverse debut with Logitech and to be performing ‘Special,’ which is a song that means so much to me,” Lizzo said in a statement. “As a musician and creator, I love that Logitech Song Breaker Awards show recognizes the unique talent of all creators, and how each of them are making an impact on pop culture and music.”

The Grammy-winning singer previously worked with Logitech to debut a small snippet of her Special title track in January as part of the brand’s DEFY LOGIC campaign. She later premiered the vulnerable song in full during her Saturday Night Live performance on April 16.

Logitech’s 2022 Song Breaker Awards will additionally highlight 10 creators who have appeared on Billboard’s Song Breaker chart. Among them are Cost n’ Mayor, David Vu, Dreya Mac, JuucyJ, JVKE, Noah Beck, Vano 3000, Walker Hayes, Tracy Joseph and GAYLE, who will be receiving the Song Breaker of he Year award for appearing on the chart for three consecutive months due to the success of her Billboard Hot 100 hit “abcedfu.”

Influencer Bretman Rock will be hosting the virtual awards show this year, which will premiere on Roblox on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. PT.