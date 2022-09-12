×
Lizzo Tearfully Accepts Her First Emmy for ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me," Lizzo said upon accepting the outstanding competition program Emmy.

Lizzo at the 2022 Emmys
Lizzo and host Kenan Thompson speak onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lizzo is officially halfway to EGOT status, taking home the outstanding competition program Emmy on Monday night (Sept. 12) for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

“I’m very emotional,” she said through tears on stage when accepting her award, standing alongside her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls collaborators. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they share are not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s tell more stories.”

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” she recalled, before adding with a laugh that she would tell her younger self, “You’re gonna see that person, but b—-, it’s gonna be you.”

Lizzo concluded her heartfelt, moving speech by shouting out the Big Grrrls themselves, who were cheering her on from the audience. The Emmy victory marks Lizzo’s first nomination and first win at the award ceremony.

In the Amazon Prime Video reality competition show, the three-time Grammy winner searched for backup dancers for her tour amongst a talented group of plus-sized women of color. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” the “Rumors” vocalist said in the trailer for the show, which was released in March. “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

See Lizzo’s acceptance speech shared by a fan Twitter account below.

