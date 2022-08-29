×
Lizzo Geeks Out Over Meeting BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Jisoo at 2022 VMAs: ‘THEY ARE SO SWEET’

Both the singer and the K-pop girl group served up electrifying performances during the awards show.

Lizzo
Lizzo performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur/GI for MTV/Paramount Global

Lizzo took to social media on Monday (Aug. 29) to show off her run-in with one-half of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a TikTok, the Special singer approached Lisa and Jisoo for a cute video on behalf of a follower, who requested, “TAKE A SELFIE WITH BLACKPINK FOR ME!!!! PLEASE.” While fans can’t hear what the K-pop idols and Lizzo are saying to each other due to the latter’s new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” playing over top of the clip, the singer assured her followers, “THEY ARE SO SWEET” in the caption.

Both Lizzo and BLACKPINK were among the performers to hit the stage during the awards show on Sunday night, with the former playing a medley of her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved” and the girl group making their U.S. awards show debut with an electrifying rendition of Born Pink lead single “Pink Venom.”

Lizzo

Lizzo Evokes Nicki Minaj to Clap Back at Aries Spears During the 2022 VMAs: 'I'm Winning'

BlackPink

Lisa

Lizzo

And while Lizzo took home the video for good Moon Person for “About Damn Time” during the telecast, Lisa beat out BTS, ITZY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and TWICE  to win best K-pop for her eponymous and swaggering debut solo single “LALISA.” During her acceptance speech, Lizzo also took a page from the Nicki Minaj playbook to clap back “what’s good?”-style at comedian Aries Spears for attempting to throw shade at her.

Watch Lizzo’s giddy meet-up with Lisa and Jisoo below.

@lizzo Replying to @flexibusy ♬ 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) – Lizzo

