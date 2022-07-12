Lizzo Reacts to ‘Big Grrrls’ Earning 6 Emmy Nominations: ‘We Didn’t Do This For Awards, We Did This For Ourselves’

Lizzo is headed for the Emmy Awards. The list of nominations for this year’s television awards was announced Tuesday (July 12), and on it were six nods for the “About Damn Time” singer’s Amazon Prime series, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls — an undeniably momentous occasion which Lizzo took time to celebrate on social media.

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“EMMY NOMINATED?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?” she tweeted on the day of the nominations announcement, also sharing clip of her and her show’s eclectic cast dancing. “All I have to say is…. WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS.”

After just one season was released on Amazon in March, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is now up for awards in the outstanding competition program, outstanding directing for a reality program, outstanding casting for a reality program, outstanding cinematography for a reality program, outstanding editing for a competition program and outstanding sound mixing for a variety series categories. The show followed Lizzo as she hunted for backup dancers for her tour amongst a talented group of plus-sized women of color.

On Instagram, Lizzo went more in depth with her reaction to the six Emmy nods. “WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED,” she wrote. “My grrrls. We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!”

“BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY,” she added. “YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!”

See Lizzo’s post about her show’s Emmy nominations below.