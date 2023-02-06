Lizzo Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé, Adele & Harry Styles at the Grammys: ‘I Won’

It’s safe to say that Lizzo had a very special night at the Grammys. Not only did the 34-year-old bop star take home the grand prize for record of the year with her chart-topping hit “About Damn Time” Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she also got to party with a star-packed group of friends — Adele, Beyoncé and Harry Styles — all of whom, by the way, also earned a golden Gramophone or two of their own.

The Yitty founder posted a handful of photos she took while at the ceremony to Twitter, and posed for several more snapped by professional photographers at the event. In one that will surely become a flagship picture of 2020s glamour one day — in the same way that black-and-white photos of Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn have lived on to symbolize old Hollywood allure — Beyoncé stands with Lizzo on her left and Adele on her right, each of them looking glossy and gorgeous in shimmering gowns.

The “Truth Hurts” singer-songwriter posted a couple of these professional-grade photos to Instagram, writing, “I won.”

In her selfies, Lizzo and her famous friends look less poised, but appears they’re having a whole lot of fun. She snapped photos with Adele, whose “Easy On Me” won best pop vocal performance, big smiles on both their faces. Beyoncé can be seen standing onstage in the background accepting best dance/electronic album, which officially made her the most awarded artist in Grammys history.

“Selfie as Beyoncé casually makes herstory,” Lizzo tweeted.

In another Instagram post, Lizzo and Adele celebrated her win for record of the year. “The last time a black woman won Record of the Year was Whitney Houston for ‘I Will Always Love You’… I don’t take this lightly. Thank you,” she captioned the carousel, which featured the twosome in the second selfie with Lizzo’s trophy.

And of course, the “Good as Hell” musician had to pose for some selfies with her bestie Harry Styles, who later won album of the year for Harry’s House. In one, she makes a funny face while the “As It Was” singer, who last year had Lizzo join him as a surprise guest during his Coachella performance, smiles with his mouth wide open.

In addition to winning big and making memories with some of the biggest names in music, Lizzo delivered a stunning performance of “Special” — the title track of her fourth studio album, which was also up for album of the year Sunday night — and parts of “About Damn Time.” When her name was read off as the winner for record of the year, she tearfully thanked her family, producers and her idol, who just so happened to be right there in the audience cheering her on.

“Beyoncé,” she said from onstage. “In the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform … You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you so much! You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

See Lizzo’s Grammy pictures with Adele, Beyoncé and Harry Styles below:

Selfie as Beyoncé casually makes herstory 🥹🤯 pic.twitter.com/UPzPdcaaPP — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023