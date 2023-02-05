Lizzo Takes Fans to Church With ‘About Damn Time’ & ‘Special’ Performance at the 2023 Grammys

Lizzo was ready to take attendees at the 65th annual Grammy Awards to church on Sunday (Feb. 5). The singer brought the house down with a performance of two tracks — “About Damn Time” and

“Special” — from her recently released and Grammy-nominated album, Special.

The singer dazzled onstage in a black satin minidress with puff sleeves and a crystal corset detailing. The three-time Grammy winner first appeared as a silhouette behind a cloud of smoke, singing the pre-chorus of “About Damn Time” a capella before transitioning into “Special” with the help of a few friends.

For “Special,” Lizzo was accompanied by an all-Black choir clad in black and gold robes, with some members also supplying energetic choreography. “So I thought that I’d let you know/ In case nobody told you today/ You’re special/ In case nobody made you believe/ You’re special/ Well, I will always love you the same/ You’re special,” the pop star sang with the help of the choir.

Lizzo has a chance at adding a few more Grammy award wins to her belt. Earlier in the evening, Special lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House in the best pop vocal album category. “About Damn Time” is nominated for best pop solo performance, record of the year and song of the year, while Special is up for album of the year.

The 34-year-old attended the ceremony alongside boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she also brought to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb. 4).