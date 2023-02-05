Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Wins Record of the Year at 2023 Grammys

Lizzo’s No. 1 smash “About Damn Time” won the record of the year trophy at the 2023 Grammy Awards, giving the pop star her first Big Four category win.

“This is so unexpected!” Lizzo proclaimed after taking the stage to accept the record of the year trophy from Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Lizzo dedicated the award win to Prince, explaining, “When we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music.” After feeling misunderstood as a young artist, “I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change, to make the world a better place.”

After thanking her producers (Ricky Reed and Blake Slatkin, who joined her onstage), team, family and boyfriend, Lizzo thanked Beyoncé, whose No. 1 single “Break My Soul” was also nominated for album of the year and who was watching the acceptance speech from a few feet away. Lizzo told Bey that she had “skipped school to see you perform” when she was a kid, and expressed her appreciation of her overall artistry. “Thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!” Lizzo told Beyoncé as she teared up.

Along with “Break My Soul,” “About Damn Time” won record of the year over Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Doja Cat’s “Woman” and “You and Me on the Rock” by Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius.

Lizzo had previously won three career Grammys before the “About Damn Time” victory. Her album Special is also up for album of the year.

