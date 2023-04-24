Lizzo Wins Big at 2023 Detroit Music Awards

Lizzo was the big winner at the 32nd annual Detroit Music Awards, sweeping her categories with four wins.

The homegrown singer’s disco-tinged hit “About Damn Time” took home outstanding national single and outstanding video, major budget, and her 2022 EP You’re Special, Love Lizzo won for outstanding national EP or mixtape,

Smokey Robinson was on hand to announce the outstanding national album category — won by Lizzo’s studio album Special, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

These were Lizzo’s first-ever Detroit Music Awards, adding to her growing collection of major trophies which include a Grammy Award, an MTV Video Music Award and a People’s Choice Award for “About Damn Time”.

Lizzo sent a short video acceptance message to organizers, fans and Motor City residents. “What up, everybody? This is such an honor to win not one, not two, not three but four Detroit Music Awards. You all know how important this is for me, ’cause I am an east-sider, off at Van Dyke and Palmetto,” she said.

“Not to mention what Detroit means to me but what Detroit means to music and culture, Motown being the birthplace of modern pop music, honestly, and so much black music. It’s an honor to win these awards. So thank you much for voting for me, thinking of me. I love you all. God bless you all. I cannot wait to put these on the bookshelf. Y’all stay blessed. Thank you one more time. I love y’all!”

The awards were presented Sunday night (April 23) at the Emagine Theatres Royal Oak, and captured on film for replay at a date and platform yet to be announced.

Other winners included shock-rock legend Alice Cooper (outstanding anthology/compilation/reissue for Live From the Astroturf…), while performers included I Prevail and Rockspell, both teaming up with America’s Got Talent alum the Detroit Youth Choir.

Presenters included Billy Idol, Steel Panther, Wolfgang Van Halen, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s, Mike Campbell, Detroit native Don Was, Myles Kennedy and Detroit Symphony Orchestra music director Jader Bignamini.



The categories are voted on by a music industry panel comprised of professionals working in the Detroit music industry, including but not limited to musicians, producers and engineers, composers, promoters, venue operators, crew techs and media.

Artists from and/or working in and around south eastern Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Flint as well as the Detroit metro area, are eligible for awards.

The DMAs have been presented since 1992 and were held live until 2020, when the pandemic intervened.

This year’s event was the fourth virtual show; the 30th anniversary show in 2021 received an regional Emmy Award for best entertainment program.

Visit detroitmusicawards.net for more.

