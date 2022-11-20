Lionel Richie Gives Advice to ‘Young Superstars’ While Accepting Icon Award at 2022 AMAs

Lionel Richie received the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday evening (Nov. 20), but he spent his time under the spotlight teaching the “young superstars” what it means to be in their position.

Smokey Robinson presented the honor to “my brother, my friend,” joking about how often the two get confused for one another. “People have come to me many times and say, ‘Ooh, ooh, I love your music! I got everything you ever made. Would you sign this for me, Lionel?'” he recalled while being met with roaring applause. “So when they say that to me, I sign, ‘Much love, Lionel Richie.’ And he has done the same. People come to him and say, ‘Oh Smokey, I really love you!’ So he signs, ‘Much love, Smokey Robinson.'”

Richie’s 1983 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “All Night Long (All Night)” kicked off the tribute video, which featured Robinson, Ne-Yo, Katy Perry and Shania Twain showering him with praise and celebrating his legacy. “Clearly, a higher power chose Lionel Richie as a vessel,” Ne-Yo said in the clip, with his fellow American Idol judge chiming in by saying, “It’s almost like his hands are his magic wands and he’s like, ‘OK.'”

The 17-time AMA winner eventually appeared on the stage and thanked “Lionel” for presenting him with the Icon Award, while extending his gratitude to his children, the “mothers of my kids for keeping my kids together,” his manager Bruce Eskowitz and girlfriend Lisa Parigi “who is actually more of the adult in the room because she has to deal with me.” The 72-year-old superstar spent the remainder of his time on stage talking to the “young superstars.”

“God has given you a light. That light is special. That light is only given to a few. When you hear the word ‘hip,’ it means today. When you hear the word ‘inspiring,’ it means forever. If you get a chance to have that light on you, understand what God has in store,” Richie explained. “He’s not trying to tell you that your car looks great, your clothes look great. He’s trying to tell — He, She, Mother, God — is trying to tell you that you are chosen to inspire. Take this opportunity. That light is on you. Inspire. God bless you all. Thank you very much.”