Lil Wayne to be Named a BMI Icon at 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Lil Wayne will receive the BMI icon award, the organization’s highest honor, at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Sept. 6. Hosted by BMI president & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI vice president, creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, the private event will be held at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach. The event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

“As a legend and superstar of hip-hop, Lil Wayne is synonymous with the genre,” Brewton said in a statement. “He’s been part of the BMI family since 2002, and we’re proud to name him a BMI Icon in keeping with his reputation as one of the most influential artists of all time. We’re also excited to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a celebration that reflects the genre’s legacy, which has infiltrated entertainment, fashion, sports and much more.”

Previous recipients of the BMI Icon award include Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, The Jacksons, LA Reid, Babyface, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, James Brown and Busta Rhymes.

BMI will also salute the songwriters, producers and music publishers of the past year’s 35 most-performed R&B/hip-hop songs in the U.S. from BMI’s repertoire. The BMI R&B/hip-hop song, songwriter, producer and publisher of the Year will also be named.

Lil Wayne has amassed five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 – for the third, fourth and fifth installments in his Tha Carter franchise as well as I Am Not a Human Being (2010) and Funeral (2020). He has notched three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Lollipop” (featuring Static Major) and as a featured artist on Jay Sean’s “Down” and DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One.”

The rapper won four Grammys in 2009, including best rap album for Tha Carter III and best rap song for “Lollipop.” He won a fifth Grammy in 2017 – best rap performance as a featured artist on Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem.” In addition, he recently received the global impact award at The Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective.

Wayne has received 52 BMI Awards as well as being named R&B/hip-hop songwriter of the year in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013. He also received college song of the year at the BMI London Awards in 2009 for “Down.” He has garnered 15 BET Hip-Hop Awards, 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, four Soul Train Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards.

Wayne also owns and operates Young Money Entertainment, a company that has ignited the careers of such artists as Drake and Nicki Minaj. The philanthropist also founded The One Family Foundation – a charitable group focused on helping under-served youth.