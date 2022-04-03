Lil Nas X Delivers a Flashy Medley at the 2022 Grammys

Lil Nas X served looks and put his haters in their place with a flashy medley alongside Jack Harlow at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday (April 3) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Draped in an all black glittery outfit — floor-length robe included — the “Montero” singer opened his set with “Dead Right Now” — the second track from his debut studio album — surrounded by a crowd of Star Wars-esque dancers, before a rapid fire of soundbites and screengrabs surrounding his chart-topping 2021 single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) appeared across the screens behind him.

Explore Explore Lil Nas X See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“People are clutching their pearls as they watch this video,” one commentator said, followed by a mention of a Grammy win, and the hit single debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Nas re-appeared far less clothed, revealing his second look of the performance, a jewel-drenched crop top, and broke into “Montero.” Visual elements from his album and videos danced across screens as he gave a taste of the song, before diving into the final act of his performance, “Industry Baby.”

Wearing the glammest marching band outfits and black do-rags, his background dancers delivered an intricate step routine before Harlow smoothly entered the scene, delivering his fan-favorite verse in an all black suit with his own glittery twist, as colorful lasers darted across the scene.

Lil Nas X is nominated for five Grammys this year, including record and song of the year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” album of the year for Montero, and best melodic rap performance for “Industry Baby” featuring Harlow.