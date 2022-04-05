×
Lil Nas X Claps Back at Conservative TV Host’s Attack on Grammy Performance: ‘All I Did Was Wear a Crop Top’

The "Industry Baby" singer was criticized by a Newsmax host for "public lewdness."

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rich Fury/GI

On Monday, conservative television host Greg Kelly took issue with Lil Nas X’s medley from the 2022 Grammy Awards, calling the singer/rapper “a little fool with zero talent” on Twitter.

“Lil NAS has a BIG PROBLEM (And so does America),” Kelly tweeted alongside a photo of the artist performing in a beaded crop top.

Lil Nas X, who was nominated for five awards at Sunday’s show, responded, “damn greg all i did was wear a crop top this time,” followed by two crying emojis.

Kelly followed up bitterly with a retweet, proclaiming that the “bottom line” is “no public self groping,” to which the “Call Me By Your Name” singer responded with apologies.

Replying to Nas’s apology, Kelly mellowed his tone and said:

Kelly is the host of Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV, a conservative news channel. The photo he initially posted of Lil Nas X was from his performance of “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow at the Grammys. The song earned him a nomination for best melodic rap performance. In addition, he was also nominated for album of the year for Montero, and record of the year, song of the year and best music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram to express his disappointment in going 0-for-5 on Sunday night. In a video, he sings: “I ain’t win no Grammys, that sh– hurt my feelings, that sh– finna make me cry. Zero out of five, that’s how many Grammys I won. That sh– made me cry, that sh– me cry.”

Lil Nas X’s fans have stormed Kelly’s Twitter, replying with memes that poke fun at his homophobia and pointing out his apparent self-contradiction. In response to the comments, he shared a picture of himself in a Revolution-era outfit, bringing attention to his “regal” pose:

