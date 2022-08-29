Lil Nas X ‘Just Realized’ He Took Home Three VMAs

Lil Nas X woke up on Monday morning (Aug. 29) with a trio of new VMAs to add to his collection — even if he may not have known it the night before.

“I was drunk af last night ngl just realized i won 3 thank u vmas,” the ever-hilarious rapper tweeted Monday morning alongside a couple of photos of himself happily clutching his three awards after the show.

After walking the black carpet in a truly jaw-drapping high-fashion number, Lil Nas X was ultimately awarded the Moon Persons for best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects — all for “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. He was also nominated for video of the year, artist of the year, best direction and best choreography at the ceremony.

Ahead of the big night, the LGBTQ icon added beauty trailblazer to his already impressive résumé by announcing his role as the newest ambassador for YSL Beauty, which he also dished about from the VMAs carpet. “Tho i don’t know what the word means yet i feel very accomplished,” he wrote on Instagram to share the news.

And that’s not all LNX has happening on the fashion and beauty front, either. Next, he’ll join Hailey Bieber and Vogue to help usher in the fashion bible’s 130th anniversary next month during New York Fashion Week. The Vogue World fashion event is set to feature a first-of-its-kind runway show presenting the magazine’s favorite looks from all the fall 2022 collections, including pieces by Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren and many more.

Read Lil Nas X’s hilarious VMAs confession below.