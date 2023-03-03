Lil Baby to Perform at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Lil Baby will perform his hit “California Breeze” on the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The show will air live on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“California Breeze” debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October. It’s drawn from the rapper’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, which was his third album to top the Billboard 200.

Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Kelly Rowland will also appear on the show. Optimus Prime, Transformers’ heroic leader of the Autobots, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Previously announced participants on the show, which is being hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, include Bebe Rexha, who will perform her top five Hot 100 hit “I’m Good (Blue)”; Adam Sander, who will receive the King of Comedy award; as well as Awkwafina, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Peyton List, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Michael Le, Bella Poarch and Lil Uzi Vert.

The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TV Land, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, vice president, Unscripted Creative; Jennifer Bryson, vice president, production, tentpoles, events & music & specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, senior vice president, celebrity, events & talent relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.