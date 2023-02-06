Liam Payne & Niall Horan Are ‘Very Proud’ of Harry Styles’ Big Grammys Win: ‘God Bless You Brother’

Liam Payne and Niall Horan each took to social media on Monday morning (Feb. 6) to celebrate Harry Styles winning album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to,” Payne wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of his one-time bandmate gazing in awe at the Grammy in his hands, “and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations.”

Horan, meanwhile, posted an aerial shot from the ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during Styles’ big win, writing, “very proud @harrystyles” with a red heart emoji on his Instagram Stories. (As of press time, the other two-fifths of One Direction — Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — have yet to post anything publicly about Styles.)

In addition to winning the biggest award of the night, Styles also took home the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album and performed his No. 1 smash “As It Was” during the telecast.

Visibly awestruck at beating out the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, Lizzo and more in the race for album of the year, he said, “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone…This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”

See Payne’s shout-out to Styles below and check out Horan’s here before it expires.