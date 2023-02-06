×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Liam Payne & Niall Horan Are ‘Very Proud’ of Harry Styles’ Big Grammys Win: ‘God Bless You Brother’

The former One Direction member took home album of the year for his 2022 studio set Harry's House.

Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles
Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction perform at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on Dec. 4, 2015 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Liam Payne and Niall Horan each took to social media on Monday morning (Feb. 6) to celebrate Harry Styles winning album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to,” Payne wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of his one-time bandmate gazing in awe at the Grammy in his hands, “and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations.”

Related

Harry Styles

Here’s What Harry Styles Had to Say About Winning 2023 Album of the Year Grammy…

Horan, meanwhile, posted an aerial shot from the ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during Styles’ big win, writing, “very proud @harrystyles” with a red heart emoji on his Instagram Stories. (As of press time, the other two-fifths of One Direction — Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — have yet to post anything publicly about Styles.)

In addition to winning the biggest award of the night, Styles also took home the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album and performed his No. 1 smash “As It Was” during the telecast.

Visibly awestruck at beating out the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, Lizzo and more in the race for album of the year, he said, “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone…This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”

See Payne’s shout-out to Styles below and check out Horan’s here before it expires.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad