Liam Gallagher Rocks the 2022 Brit Awards With Live Debut Performance of ‘Everything’s Electric’

Liam Gallagher is taking his new music to one of England’s largest stages. On Tuesday (Feb. 8), the Oasis singer appeared at the 2022 Brit Awards to perform “Everything’s Electric,” the lead single from his forthcoming solo album.

The British rock star kept things casual onstage (despite arriving via helicopter to the ceremony) in an all-black ensemble and military green hat to sing the moody track. “I don’t hate you/ But I despise that feeling/ There’s nothing left for me here/ You won’t know if you don’t go/ Superficial feelings/ It’s hard to take it easy/ Underneath the red sun/ Everything’s elеctric,” he sang, accompanied by energetic drums and guitar.

The performance at the award show marks the first time Gallagher has sang the track for a live audience. As for the song’s origins, the rocker revealed in a press release that “Electric” was inspired by “thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ with the spiraling tension and danger of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter.’”

“Everything’s Electric” is Gallagher’s first new song since the release of his 2020 single “All You’re Dreaming Of.” Written in collaboration with Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters — who also plays the drums in the official studio recording — the track appears on his next album, C’mon You Know. The project is set to arrive on May 27, and will mark the 49-year-old’s third solo album after releasing As You Were and Why Me? Why Not in 2017 and 2019 respectively.