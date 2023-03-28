Lenny Kravitz Jokes That Taylor Swift ‘Went in My Closet’ for Her 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Look

Taylor Swift had a jovial backstage run-in with none other than Lenny Kravitz on Monday night at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“The moment Lenny Kravitz and Taylor Swift met backstage,” the official iHeartRadio account wrote on the behind-the-scenes video on TikTok. In the clip, fans can spot Ice Spice shuffling past before Kravitz stops Swift for a chat.

“Taylor! Girl!” he calls out as the pair hug, with the “Lavender Haze” singer telling the host, “You did amazing!”

From there, Kravitz jokes that the superstar just might have pilfered her sequined, hooded look directly from his flamboyant wardrobe. “OK, you went in my closet, huh? You went in my closet,” he quips while Swift volleys back, “Yeah, absolutely. I was just inspired by you, I was like, ‘My favorite color is…'” before the video cuts out.

While Kravitz MC’d the evening’s star-studded ceremony, Swift took home six awards out of her eight total nominations, including song of the year and best lyrics (for “Anti-Hero”), TikTok bop of the year (for fan fave “Bejeweled”), favorite use of a sample (for using her own “Out of the Woods” in Midnights album cut “Question…?”), pop album of the year (for Midnights) and the special honor of this year’s iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Accepting the latter award, the superstar spoke about her own trial-by-error process of coming up with new ideas. “I never a single time woke up in the morning and said, ‘You know what I’m gonna do today? I’m gonna innovate stuff,'” she said. “What I did do was make the right decisions for me. People want an example of something working before, but I think the coolest ideas, moves and choices are new ones, ones that set a new precedent. I’m so thankful because my fans have backed me up on things like switching genres or re-recording all my old music.”

Watch Swift and Kravitz’s awards show meet-up below.