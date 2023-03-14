Lenny Kravitz to Host & Perform at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fresh off his performance at the 2023 Oscars, Lenny Kravitz will host and perform during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The event will air live from Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (where the Oscars were also held) on Monday, March 27, on Fox.

At the Oscars on Sunday night, Kravitz sang “Calling All Angels,” a song from his 2004 album Baptism, over the In Memoriam spot.

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” Kravitz said in a statement. “As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

Additionally, Latto joins the previously announced performance lineup, which includes 2023 Icon Award recipient P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay (via a live performance from Brazil).

Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, though she won’t perform. LL Cool J, who hosted last year’s iHearts, is set to make a special appearance.

In addition to previously announced categories, iHeartMedia has announced its nominees for songwriter of the year and producer of the year.

Amy Allen, Ashley Gorley, Justin Tranter, Omer Fedi and The-Dream are nominated for songwriter of the year. Allen and The-Dream were also nominees for the Grammys’ inaugural songwriter of the year, non-classical award.

Blake Slatkin, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Louis Bell and Tyler Johnson are nominated for producer of the year. Antonoff won producer of the year, non-classical at the Grammys on Feb. 5 for the second year in a row.

Now in its 10th year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022.

Fan voting will determine this year’s best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite documentary, favorite tour style, favorite residency and favorite use of a sample.

Social voting will close on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. Ahead of the event, fans can tune in to the live red-carpet pre-show. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The iHearts will air on Monday, March 27 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET live (tape-delayed on the West Coast) on FOX. The event can also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app