×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Latto Proclaims Herself a ‘Swiftie’ With Taylor Swift Grammys Selfie

Both artists were up for multiple awards at this year's telecast.

Latto at 2023 Grammys
Latto attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She’s got big Swift energy! Latto declared herself a fan of Taylor Swift by posting a selfie with the superstar from the 2023 Grammy Awards on Monday (Feb. 6).

In the snapshot, Latto sticks her tongue out as Tay plants a kiss on her cheek from her table at Crypto.com Arena. “Swiftie,” the rapper wrote simply in the caption, using a clinking champagne emoji and a pink heart to punctuate her sentiment.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Lawyers Want Copyright Case Tossed: ‘A Lawsuit That Never Should Have Been Filed&rsquo…

Both artists were nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards, with Swift winning the prize for best music video (for All Too Well: The Short Film) and earning nods for song of the year (for the 10-minute version of the Red (Taylor’s Version) favorite) and best country song (for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”), while Latto was up for both best new artist and best melodic rap performance (for the live version of her breakthrough hit “Big Energy”).

Elsewhere in the ceremony, the Midnights singer reunited with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, who eventually went on to win not only best pop vocal album, but also album of the year for his 2022 album Harry’s House. She also celebrated Viola Davis reaching EGOT status on her personal social media accounts following the How to Get Away with Murder actor’s historic win for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording.

Before she lost out on the best new artist trophy to Samara Joy, Latto opened up to Billboard ahead of this year’s Grammys about why she still considers herself a new artist, reasoning, “Every month I feel like I’m constantly evolving. Especially the content I’m about to roll out — it’s a whole fresh new me.”

Get a look at Latto and Taylor’s Grammys meet-up below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad