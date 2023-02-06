Latto Proclaims Herself a ‘Swiftie’ With Taylor Swift Grammys Selfie

She’s got big Swift energy! Latto declared herself a fan of Taylor Swift by posting a selfie with the superstar from the 2023 Grammy Awards on Monday (Feb. 6).

In the snapshot, Latto sticks her tongue out as Tay plants a kiss on her cheek from her table at Crypto.com Arena. “Swiftie,” the rapper wrote simply in the caption, using a clinking champagne emoji and a pink heart to punctuate her sentiment.

Both artists were nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards, with Swift winning the prize for best music video (for All Too Well: The Short Film) and earning nods for song of the year (for the 10-minute version of the Red (Taylor’s Version) favorite) and best country song (for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”), while Latto was up for both best new artist and best melodic rap performance (for the live version of her breakthrough hit “Big Energy”).

Elsewhere in the ceremony, the Midnights singer reunited with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, who eventually went on to win not only best pop vocal album, but also album of the year for his 2022 album Harry’s House. She also celebrated Viola Davis reaching EGOT status on her personal social media accounts following the How to Get Away with Murder actor’s historic win for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording.

Before she lost out on the best new artist trophy to Samara Joy, Latto opened up to Billboard ahead of this year’s Grammys about why she still considers herself a new artist, reasoning, “Every month I feel like I’m constantly evolving. Especially the content I’m about to roll out — it’s a whole fresh new me.”

Get a look at Latto and Taylor’s Grammys meet-up below.