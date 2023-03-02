Latto Promises She’s ‘Kickin’ Down the Door’ for Female Rappers at 2023 Women In Music

Latto hit the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (March 1) to perform her new single “Lottery” and receive the Powerhouse award during the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event.

Flanked by four backup dancers, the rapper swaggered and danced her way through the disco-inflected track in a sparkling body suit and matching opera-length gloves and dramatic heels.

Following her performance, Latto was presented her award by previous Rising Star honoree Chlöe Bailey, who called her pal and “For the Night” collaborator “a force to be reckoned with,” “an icon for young women everywhere” and “the personification of a powerhouse.”

“Megan Thee Stallion won this award, Doja Cat won this award. It’s crazy because I’m fans of my peers and they’re now my peers,” Latto said, gratefully gripping Bailey’s hand for support. “All the inspiring women who paved the way for me and all the women that there are to come. I’m grateful to be a part of this new wave of female rap and baby, we kickin’ down the door and we ain’t takin’ no for an answer.”

Latto recently sat down with Billboard at Los Angeles’ luxe Paramour Estate to reflect on her rise to Powerhouse status and her dedication to supporting the upcoming generation of female MCs.

“My No. 1 thing has been being a girl’s girl,” she said, giving props to the likes to Flo Milli, Lola Brooke and GloRilla. “I utilize my power in uplifting others on my way up. When you see Latto do a feature with an upcoming female rapper, I don’t charge them.”