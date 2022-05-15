Latto Shines at 2022 Billboard Music Awards With ‘Big Energy’ Performance

Latto performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Latto delivered a stellar performance of her hit song “Big Energy” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday (May 15), after host Diddy introduced the track as his “theme song.”

Latto — the first solo female rapper from Atlanta whose music went platinum — shined in a silver outfit alongside several dancers sporting bodysuits throughout her performance.

Explore Explore Latto See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

With the September 2021 release of “Big Energy,” Latto earned her first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Latto released a remix with Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled, which fans also embraced.

Billboard caught up with Latto in November, and the lyricist revealed that “Big Energy” came about unexpectedly during a recording session in Los Angeles. “I went to the studio one day, and we were working on something else,” she recalled. “My A&Rs were like, ‘We have this other beat that we’re going to play, but I don’t think you’re going to like it.’ So they kind of skipped over it — [but] my manager was like, ‘Play it, because she might like it.’ I fell in love with the beat. It’s crazy to think that they weren’t even going to play the song that’s getting all this attention. I tried it that night. It was very different for me, and definitely took me out of my comfort zone, [but] I didn’t give up. I tried it three different days before I was in pocket with it and got in my zone — but when I did, it was up from there.

Latto was nominated for the BBMA for top rap female. The win ultimately went to Megan Thee Stallion.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.